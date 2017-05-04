White Buffalo Creations in La Pine

(Photo above courtesy of White Buffalo Creations)

White Buffalo Creations is creating one-of-a-kind Boho/Hippie/Native Leather Handbags in La Pine. Last year, according to owner Suebabe Smith they produced 600 bags.

The company also offers leather repair, alterations and refurbishing.

Smith says she grew up in Bend in the ’70s and worked for JWm. Derr Ltd . “They started a leather handbag company here in the ’80s and I went to work for them when I was just 16 and worked there until they closed. I then went on to sew for Pendleton at their coat factory.

“I have created everything from Handbags to horse tack to fine woolen coats to dental chair upholstery, motorcycle gear to sky diving harnesses and back to my own line of handbags that I launched in 2010.

“And opening a studio Shop in 2016 with no college just hands on experience. My dream is to have a small cottage factory in Central Oregon and teach a trade to women/men that maybe didn’t fit into the tech age or a college degree and produce a product 100 percent Made in USA.”

51546 Hwy97 Ste.1, La Pine

Hours 10am-5:30pm

www.whitebuffalocreation.Etsy.com