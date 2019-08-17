Who are Forbes?

Founded way back in 1917, Forbes magazine was founded by BC Forbes and Walter Drey, today it is a global media, branding and technology company which focuses on news and truthful information about all areas of life including technology, business, leadership, the lifestyles of the very rich and entrepreneurship.

In fact, you can find out just about anything and currently enjoy traffic of 71.0 million unique monthly visitors to Forbes.com in the US alone who search anything from the latest in AI advances to what is going on with the online casino industry. Articles have pertinent links added so if you were interested in online casinos you might also find yourself after following links to an informative Bingo Idol review at a high-end online casino comparison site.

The CEO of Forbes Media is Mike Federle and he is a Director on the Forbes media LLC Board. Before joining Forbes Media in 2011 Mr Federle was a co-founder and the President of Techonomy Media Inc, which was a multimedia company in which Forbes acquired an equity interest in July 2011.

With over 25 years in the media industry Mr Federle has enjoyed many top positions as Group Publisher of the Time Inc, Business and Finance Network and the Publisher of Fortune magazine.

Mike Perlis is the Vice Chairman and Strategic Advisor to management and the board and has a great deal of experience managing a wide range of content and multimedia brands.

Mark Howard is the Chief Revenue Officer at Forbes which means he is responsible for the US and the European digital and print sales organization, the marketing and the advertising solutions, he is a graduate of the University of Arizona and holds a Bachelor f Science in Business Administration, Marketing.

Margy Loftus is the Senior Vice President of Human Resources at Forbes Media and it is her role to oversee talent acquisition and retention, employee relations and health and welfare benefits as well as cultural programs.

Other main players at Forbes are Randall Lane who is the Chief Content Officer, Michael York who is the Chief Financial Officer, Salah Zalatimo who is the Chief Digital Officer, William Adamopoulos who has the role of CEO/Asia, Forbes Media: President and Publisher of Forbes Asia and MariaRosa Cartolano who has the role of General Counsel and has played an integral role in the evolution of Forbes.

With such an outstanding number of key players who are all exceptional in their chosen field it’s no wonder that Forbes picks up award after award with 2018 being no different where Forbes bagged in the Next Award ASME 2018 – The Best Business Feature Deadline Club Award 2018 and the Health and Science Award New York Emmy 2018.

Tried, tested and trusted, here’s to the next 100 years.