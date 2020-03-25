Why Are German Manufacturers Known for Building Quality Vehicles?

When you think of the best auto manufacturers in the world, Germany tends to rank highest on the list. The country is renowned for its impressive quality vehicles. The question is, why are German manufacturers known for building quality autos?

Here, we’ll look at some of the main reasons Germany is considered a leading player in the auto manufacturing industry and how it developed an unbeatable reputation.

Have German vehicles always been popular?

With their impressive reputation today, it’s hard to imagine German vehicles haven’t always been this popular. However, back in the 1980’s, it was Ford and Vauxhall who led the way. The Audi wasn’t as popular as it is today until the Audi Sport Quattro S1 was introduced. Even now, three decades after it was launched, the model is viewed as one of the most recognisable rally cars ever made.

German brands largely focused on racing vehicles and after a lot of investment into innovation, they quickly developed a stellar reputation. This allowed them to utilize that reputation when they moved further into the domestic car market.

Utilising the latest technologies

One of the reasons German manufacturers are known for building quality vehicles today, is down to the latest technologies they adopt. Automotive businesses in Germany are using the latest tech they have available to help improve the overall safety and quality of the vehicles they’re creating. The adoption of tech such as pressure sensors, rear-view camera and adaptive headlights have helped to boost safety; with the former optimizing the fuel mix to ensure it matches air pressure.

The country is known for its innovators, particularly within the auto industry. They have been able to address issues such as efficiency, long before other auto brands. This has helped them to ensure cars such as the Volkswagen Golf, remain one of the best-selling cars in the UK.

They demand more from their products

Another reason German cars have become so popular is because the country demands more from its products. They have much stricter quality controls and they focus on precise engineering. So, when a customer buys a German brand vehicle, they know it’s going to be built to last.

These are just some of the reasons why German manufacturers are known for producing quality vehicles. The high level of innovation and precise engineering helps to set the country apart from others. Today, they produce some of the best-selling cars in the industry. Their reputation has been built up over the years to secure them as the best auto manufacturers in the business.