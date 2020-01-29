Why CCTV Monitoring is not a 9 to 5 Job?

THE NEED OF THE HOUR(S)

Security has become a vital component of every business — big, medium or small. And the homes too must follow suit. There is an urgent need to create spaces that are safe for both employees and information alike. A business owner may feel secure through his skilled security personnel. However, they cannot have eyes and ears everywhere. A homeowner may install a fool-proof locking system. However, he cannot be sure if it will hold up in his absence.

Is there a solution to be omnipresent without hampering everyone’s activity? The CCTV monitoring is surely one because it does not operate from 9 to 5, but works 24x7x365.

NOT A 9 T0 5 JOB

Listed below are the ways businesses or homes can put video monitoring service to use and it’s definitely not a 9 to 5 job.

Surveillance and monitoring:

To keep an eye on people and property, besides getting access to customized reports as per the needs of businesses

Fire alarm monitoring:

To protect your property from the risk of undetected fires through elevated provision protection

Access Control:

To visually verify the identity of individuals requesting access to your premises, and thereby preventing unwanted entrants

Worker Protection:

To offer peace of mind to your employees by creating a safe working environment, all while complying with laws and regulations

Stock/Inventory Protection:

To ensure safety and security for your stock, inventory, constructions or building sites without compromise

Telecare Services:

To carry out active monitoring of vulnerable sections of the society and thereby respond instantly to distress calls

Besides helping you watch over people and property through remote CCTV monitoring , here is what it can also do.

Provides Secure Recordings:

You can record, store and back-up everything that is happening in the vicinity in a secure location. And access the high-quality surveillance recordings at any time.

Easily Compatible:

CCTV systems provided by major video monitoring service providers (such as Expert Callers) are compatible with every major software system used in crisis management, personnel identification, and call tree applications, and so on.

Allows Alarm Integration:

Your existing alarm systems can be integrated into CCTV monitoring systems (such as Expert Callers) so that you can better manage and monitor feed from body-worn video cameras, access control systems and perimeter alarm systems.

Powered by Camera Technology:

Centralized as well as decentralized IP cameras are used to reduce operating costs, utilize network bandwidth and optimize surveillance capabilities.

BENEFITS OF SURVEILLANCE

FOR BUSINESSES

Reduced crime: People are less likely to commit a crime when they’re being watched via CCTV monitoring

Monitor activity: Through remote CCTV monitoring , businesses can keep a constant eye on day-to-day activities, operations of employees, activities of visitors and so forth. This can help boost efficiency, guarantee productivity, and resolve conflicts

Lowered insurance costs If an injury is claimed by someone working at your site, and you have no evidence of its genuinity, then your insurance premiums may increase However, many insurance companies offer discounted rates if businesses are willing to install a video monitoring service throughout

Create a safer workplace: Having security cameras installed at various entrances/exits, parking lots, cafeterias and so on, you can prevent any unwanted incidents in your business premises, thereby creating a safe place to work for your employees



BENEFITS OF SURVEILLANCE

FOR HOMES

Deterring criminals: The mere presence of an outdoor camera can deter criminals from attempting to steal. Besides, if you’re the victim, there is a high chance that the incident recorded by the CCTV cameras will help lead to the capture of the criminal

Check in on family: Securing your home premises is equally important as security in the workplace. Employing security cameras at home will allow you to do a real-time check in on your family members, especially kids while you’re

Insurance benefits: Post a burglary, you’re required to make an insurance claim due to vandalism or theft. High-definition security camera can provide clearer footage that can be easily documented to validate your insurance claim



WHAT’S THE VERDICT?

There are numerous benefits of installing security cameras in and around your property — business, home and so on. It’s a vital investment that helps save money, prevent crime, boost efficiency, increase productivity, detect fires and create a safe place for people dwelling there.

It is pivotal to consider the importance of security these days. Not simply the large scale organizations and business properties but the small scale stores and offices need great security as well. With increasing crime and thefts, ensuring visibility and a secure environment is difficult which is being solved by CCTV surveillance service providers by providing essential CCTV monitoring and the accessible security alternatives along with options to pick one that is the best fit for you. This is also one of the most well known and financially savvy methods for giving security in the work environment is with CCTV cameras and gear. CCTV cameras go extremely useful in resisting criminals and robbers in reconsidering their crime plans in any event which has been captured by many CCTV cameras.