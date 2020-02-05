Why Choose Metal for Your Business Sign

Business signs are kind of like your business ID card, displayed outdoors so that everyone can see them. So they really need to stand out from the rest of the competition and catch the attention of random people. Your logo has to be on point, as well as the motto or company’s mission if you have them. But you also have to think about the material and how well it can embody your brand identity.

Whether it is an indoor or outdoor sign, one material stands the test of time and elegantly carries out any design. It is metal. Metal signs have been around for ages. And although today there are some new innovative materials and even digital signs, nothing beats the good old metal in this category. So stay tuned to find out what are its main advantages.

Durability

Metal is a durable and strong material. So you can be sure that investing in a metal sign is going to be a long-term investment. And it will pay off. Whether it is freezing cold or burning hot, rain, or hail, your sign will survive it. Especially aluminum because it is prone to rust. Hence in this category, metal beats other equally beautiful materials like wood, glass, or plastic.

Customization

Custom metal signs for your business can attract more clients. With today’s laser cutting technology, there are no boundaries in terms of design and style you want to achieve. A survey performed by FedEx showed that 8 out of 10 people would enter a new store, just because they like their sign. Metal allows you to custom cut it in any shape you want. You can also put a vinyl graphics sticker on it, or screen print something on its surface. It is the ideal material for turning your ideas into reality.

Elegance

There is something about the color and nature of this material that makes it look beautiful and professional in all surroundings. You will hardly find another material that can be so universal and perfectly fit into every situation. Whether you want to place it in the middle of a lawn, in front of a building, in a busy street, or in the lobby… A simple metal sign will always work for you.

Which Metal is the Best for Business Signs?

Steel, stainless steel, and brass are all good options for business signs. But nothing beats aluminum when it comes to cost-effective, elegant business signs. Aluminum is lightweight, affordable, flexible, durable, and, most importantly, it is rustproof. Hence many business owners looking for an outdoor business sign opt for aluminum. With no risk of rust, maintenance is much easier, and your sign can serve you well for years. You can choose between brushed, mirrored, or polished finish.

The Bottom Line

Every business needs a sign, especially if you are just starting, and you need new clients. Sure, you can pay for ads in newspapers, social media, etc. But one thing that everyone in your neighborhood is going to notice for sure is a good business sign. If you are not sure about the material, you can always play it safe and choose metal, because it never looks bad. That sign is going to be there 24/7 and work for you. So think about it as one investment that will undoubtedly pay off in the long run.

Author Bio:

Laura Baird is the daughter of a crafty artist who is an illustrator. During her childhood, she loved watching her father crafting custom metal signs and sculptures. As she grew up with love and passion for custom signages Laura likes sharing her techniques by writing some blogs on what is the best custom metal signs for your business and how it helps businesses in building brands.