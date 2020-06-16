Why Dedicated Servers are Still Great

The cloud has proven to be rather practical for most businesses. It offers the perfect solution with its simple, quick, and powerful technology. But even though it brings forth numerous benefits, it isn’t a one size fits all solution. In the following section, we are going to discuss how your organization can benefit from the use of dedicated servers.

They’re dedicated, not shared

You won’t have to worry about other users hogging your bandwidth, or clogging up your server’s CPU. In addition, in the event that your website receives a high amount of traffic, you will get to enjoy the stability and reliability provided by dedicated servers. With dedicated servers , you will eliminate spikes in bandwidth that affect your performance or bad scripts that slow you down.

Improved performance, greater security

A dedicated server offers you the flexibility of scaling as your business grows. It has the capability of consistently meeting your requirements without any loss in performance. In case you are dealing with sensitive data or transactions, then dedicated servers will provide you with greater security since you will never find yourself sharing server resources with a spammer or malignant code.

Unique IP address

It is worth noting that having your own unique IP address can actually improve your search engine ranking. One of the biggest problems with sharing a server is that it is usually difficult to know who you are sharing your IP address with. In case it is an adult site, then your site may fall in rankings. In addition, in case you are running an e-commerce site that relies on SSL for credit card processing, then having a unique IP address will prove to be very beneficial.

No capital outlay

Using a dedicated server offers you an economical method of gaining all the benefits of using a full server minus the initial and operating costs of hosting a full server. When it comes to dedicated hosting, your host is the party responsible for the building and maintenance costs while you gain all the advantages of using a dedicated server with low overhead costs and a high rate of return on investment.

