Why Students Use Essay Writing Services and What to Do About It

Essay writing services are a safety net for thousands of students around the world. Many students choose to order their writing assignments online so that they can successfully graduate. Not everyone was born a good writer. However, every student has to write various essays in school, college, or university. Developing students’ writing skills is one of the main priorities in curricula so students have to write essays, term papers, and other assignments all the time. Writing tasks have a big influence on students’ grades. As a result, students are under strong pressure. They have too many assignments and too little time.

Simply put, writing assignments are perceived by many students as a problem, and problems should be solved. There’s no surprise that so many people decide to solve the essay problem by simply buying their papers on the internet. There are hundreds of essay help sites online, you can even find dedicated essay help subreddits where students post their homework questions and communicate with writers.

Even though teachers and professors are disturbed by the popularity of writing services that continues to grow, students want their good grades, and they are ready to pay for them. One of the main concerns associated with custom writing is its ethical side. Is buying your essay from a professional writer cheating? Do students use these services to cheat? The truth is that this issue is more complex than it seems, so let’s consider it in more detail.

Why Do Students Use Writing Services?

Of course, one of the most common reasons why students choose to buy their papers is that they simply lack writing skills. There are many students who study Math or Chemistry so writing isn’t the most important skill for their future career. However, they still have to work on writing assignments, and that’s where custom writing services come in handy.

Although many professors think that only bad writers need such services, the truth is that even students who are really good at writing often use them. The lack of time is probably the main problem for the majority of college and university students. Not only do they have to write countless assignments, attend classes, participate in extracurricular activities, and prepare for exams, but they also have many other things to do. Some students need to work so that they can pay tuition. Besides, many students have kids and they need to spend time with their families.

Is It Cheating?

On the one hand, professors and teachers think so. On the other hand, everything depends on the way you’re using writing services. Some students just put their name on a complete paper, and they usually realize that it’s cheating. However, many students use essays from the internet as samples or sources for their research. When ordering an essay online, you get an example of a good essay on your topic with relevant citations and a list of reliable academic sources. In this case, there’s no difference between purchasing a custom paper and using other sources available on the internet.

Sample essays are also a great solution if you want to improve your writing skills. You can buy an essay to see what a well-written paper looks like, what writing style is appropriate in your field, and how to format your papers. Besides, nobody will accuse you of cheating if your papers are original and pass a plagiarism check.

So, What to Do About It?

Let’s face reality: students will buy essays on the internet as long as universities and colleges continue to assign overwhelming amounts of writing work. Therefore, education institutions can solve this “problem” by simply changing their curricula. They must understand that students are busy and education isn’t the only thing they should care about.

In addition, it would be easier for students to write their own papers if teachers focused more on actually teaching students to write instead of simply forcing them to practice all the time.