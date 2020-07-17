Why the Nursing Profession Is Growing Despite the Pandemic

Now that the world is in the middle of the pandemic, life as we know it is at a standstill. In the past, we could do a lot of things without having to worry about illnesses, infection rates, or anything else. Since the spread of COVID-19, governments worldwide are at their knees, putting out preventive measures to stop the spread of the disease.

Thankfully, these measures, along with the people’s response to it, helped curb the spread of infection. Medical front liners are also working hard to contain the infection. Although medical teams aren’t solely composed of doctors and nurses, everyone in a hospital setting has their own critical contribution.

In this article, we’ll talk about one of the people who are almost always behind the scenes, helping out, and making everything possible. Though they work discreetly, often understaffed, and even lacking personal protective equipment, these people push through the difficulties. Without them, the whole healthcare system would collapse. Yes, we’re going to talk about nurses and why the nursing industry is growing despite the pandemic.

The Difficulties

Even before the pandemic hit, the nursing profession is constantly bombarded with challenges that many people would back out from. Call it biased, but being a nurse is one of the toughest jobs out there. Imagine having to go to your shift, handling around 2-3 patients with different conditions and treatment plans. Imagine being understaffed and lacking supplies in case of a mass casualty that’s pushing through your shift.

How about managing the medications of more than ten patients? How about explaining to a post-op patient about how passing gas frequently is normal after surgery? You can just imagine the depths a nurse would go to provide care for their patients.

No matter how neck-deep they are in blood, bodily fluids, and even verbal abuse, nurses just can’t turn away a patient. Even before a nurse lands a job in a hospital setting, they have to undergo three or four years of nursing school. Nursing school can be hell, and those who become fully-fledged nurses proudly display their competence and passion when in the field.

The heart of nursing is caring, and it’s against a nurse’s and human nature to turn away a human being in need. Now that we’re in a pandemic and personal protective equipment is clearly lacking, you can expect to see nurses making the most of what they have.

Now that you have an idea of what daily life is for a nurse in a hospital, the question now is, why is the nursing profession growing despite the challenges and life-threatening situations nurses are constantly put in? Why do some people want to be a nurse?

A Rewarding Experience

It may sound cliche, but being a nurse is akin to being a hero, especially in times like these, where no one is willing to put their lives at stake for the benefit of others. You can call it sugar coating or romanticizing the nursing profession, but it’s that warm and fuzzy feeling you get deep down when you see a frail geriatric patient smile and say thank you for the care you’ve given them.

In today’s setting, it’s not rare to see nurses and other members of the medical team lining up to congratulate COVID-19 survivors. Nurses know how grave a situation a patient is in when they have this deadly disease. Having taken care of a person and making sure they survive is a badge of honor for every nurse out there.

From womb to tomb , a nurse gets to see life in its entirety. Nurses are there when someone is born, and eventually, nurses will still be there when they die. Although some nurses will say that the pay isn’t enough for them, money comes in second. Many people can say they went to nursing school, but only a few are called to the frontlines to serve and make a difference.

Famous Nurses

The nursing industry has gone through many experiences to solidify itself and its methods in taking care of patients today. Nursing theories, such as the Environment theory, Interpersonal theory, Self-care theory, Transcultural nursing, and many more theories shape how modern-day nurses do their jobs today.

Combined with evidence-based practices, nurses aim to provide the best care they can to their needy patients. Here are some famous nurses within the profession that you should know about:

Florence Nightingale

Arguably one of the most famous nurses in the world, Florence Nightingale, is the poster girl for nurses everywhere. She is known as the founder of modern-day nursing. Florence Nightingale is also known as the “Lady with the Lamp” because she would bring a lamp at night and check on injured soldiers to attend to their needs.

Ruby Bradley

One of the most decorated women in the US military was actually a nurse. Ruby Bradley received 34 medals and other awards for her contribution during the pacific campaigns of World War II. Bradley was an army nurse who tended to soldiers in the field.

During the height of the Japanese occupation of the Philippines, Bradley and several other nurses were captured in Manila. Imprisonment didn’t prevent them from helping the sick and needy as patients call them the “Angels in Fatigues.” She retired from service in 1963.

Elizabeth Grace Neill

In the past, nursing was considered a dirty job that didn’t require training, registration, and benefits from the government. Elizabeth Grace Neill, a nurse from New Zealand, lobbied for the laws that call for more training and support for people who want to become nurses. She was also responsible for many reforms in the nursing profession.

Takeaway

Despite the challenges facing the nursing profession, it continues to grow with each day. Even with a pandemic going on, nurses worldwide are doing everything they can to help. Armed with the knowledge, training, and experience, nurses continue working hand in hand with other healthcare professionals to deliver the utmost care needed in these trying times.