Wi-Fi Security: 5 Do’s and Don’ts

Wired internet is a convenience many home users can’t afford. Sure, if you’re an expert at home wiring or don’t mind having 50 feet of Ethernet cable running along your ceiling, wired internet can be a very fast and secure way to connect to the outside world. Unfortunately for most of us, we’re going to have to make use of wireless tech to watch the latest cat videos on Youtube.

Wireless connections are convenient and offer competitive bandwidth when using the latest wireless communication standards. They allow you to browse the internet from the backyard, read up on the news during breakfast, or lounge on the couch with the latest Netflix original series.

Wi-Fi also poses a security risk when it’s not properly implemented. Securing your Wi-Fi connection doesn’t have to be a complicated process, and following a few basic security rules will make sure the neighbors aren’t sneaking onto your connection to hog your bandwidth or participate in unsavory activities.

This article is largely a consumer home-internet focused guide, and while some of these tips apply to businesses, some of them don’t. If you’re looking to set up a secure business Wi-Fi connection, be aware that extra precautions may need to be taken based on your operating environment.

1. DO Use a Strong Password

These days most routers come with a password turned on by default, but that doesn’t mean it’s going to be secure. Default manufacturer passwords are often lackluster at best, and can even be posted on the internet for all to see. Even the most securely encrypted connection is useless if the password for that connection is “password.”

So step one is always going to be setting a secure password. Security experts are always going to recommend a minimum of 8 alphanumeric characters, with a combination of upper and lower case, and even special characters ($, @, !, etc) added for extra security. This makes your password nearly impossible to “brute force.”

2. DO Know Your Security Authentication Types, and Make Sure It’s Turned On

Put simply, authentication is a combination of your router’s login password and the way this password is communicated to and from the router. A router without some kind of authentication (usually referred to as “unsecured”) is essentially wide-open. Anyone can find your network and connect to it with the click of a button and be placed on your network. This could potentially give them access to your files, your peripherals, and your internet connection itself.

The type of authentication matters on today’s equipment. There are a few types of authentication in use for home networks:

Wired Equivalent Privacy (WEP) – An outdated authentication method that has been compromised for over a decade. If this is the only kind of authentication your router provides, or if you have older legacy equipment that won’t function on newer standards, strongly consider replacing these devices immediately. As far as security goes, WEP is one step shy of being completely open.

Wireless Protected Access (WPA) – Another older standard that has already been cracked. It’s much safer than WEP and requires more time to access, but still isn’t entirely secure. This is a better option than WEP if your devices don’t support WPA2.

Wireless Protected Access 2 – Personal (WPA2 – Personal) – This is the current security standard in 2018. It’s by far the most secure authentication method and is appropriate for the vast majority of home users. Enterprise-grade networks will want to strongly consider WPA2 – Enterprise as it forgoes the PSK standard for a more scalable keying method.

Make sure your devices are all using the WPA2 authentication method and set a strong password to keep yourself and your network protected.

3. DO Secure Computers Connected to Your Network

There’s an old adage when it comes to security: “A chain is only as strong as its weakest link.” This applies to everything connected to your Wi-Fi network, including the computers and devices connected to it. While the number of viruses that can be transmitted over a network is thankfully small, they do exist and the security of each computer needs to be addressed to keep your Wi-Fi secure.

This includes keeping connected devices up-to-date with the latest firmware, drivers, and software. Security and anti-virus software of some kind is highly recommended, particularly for less technically savvy users.

4. DO Be Careful When Using Public Access Points (Wi-Fi Hotspots)

Free public hotspots can be incredibly convenient when you’re on-the-go, but be aware that pretty much every Wi-Fi hotspot should be considered unsecured, regardless of where you’re connecting from. There’s a handy list of tips available on the FTC website that can be found here, but the gist of it is you should be extremely cautious when logging into web pages or doing anything you don’t want others having access to when connected to a hotspot.

A number of security experts also recommend using a VPN when working from a Wi-Fi hotspot. Having a secure VPN can help protect the privacy of the information you are using on an open Wi-Fi network.

5. DON’T Cut Corners With Older Equipment

Similar to the above recommendation, keeping old networking hardware around simply because “it’s still working!” is a great way to compromise Wi-Fi security. If your router is the latest and greatest model with the tightest security, but one of your access points is an aging one you found in a bargain bin at a garage sale, you’re opening yourself up to problems.

You don’t have to have the latest and most expensive models around, but making sure all your devices have WPA2 authentication is definitely the bare minimum. You can pick up inexpensive access points or routers if necessary to expand a network, just be sure they’re as secure as the router they’re all connected to.