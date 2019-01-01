WIC Expands Locations & Adds New Online Application

Deschutes County’s Women, Infants and Children (WIC) program is making it easier for local families to apply for and access services. The program, which serves 3,400 clients in Deschutes County, provides health and growth screenings, nutrition and breastfeeding support and education, referrals and food benefits to qualifying families.

WIC has added new community-based locations and an online application form for families who are looking to receive WIC services.

“Our new locations will make it easier for more families, especially those who are unable to access traditional clinic sites, to receive WIC services,” said WIC Supervisor Laura Spaulding. “Clients tell us that getting to appointments can be challenging. With these new locations, we can meet them where they are already at.”

WIC services are now available at the following community locations:

· Ariel Glen Apartments Community Room (By appointment)

· Healy Heights Apartments Community Room (By appointment)

· Mountain Star Family Relief Nursery Parent Nights (Walk-ins welcome)

· Head Start Parent Nights (Walk-ins welcome)

WIC services are also offered at the Deschutes County Health Services Building in Bend, the Becky Johnson Community Center in Redmond and the La Pine Community Campus in La Pine.

Potential clients can begin the application process online at www.deschutes.org/WIC. Once an applicant fills out the online form, a staff member from WIC will call to discuss next steps.

For more information, please call Deschutes County WIC at (541) 322-7400 or visit www.deschutes.org/WIC.

About WIC: The Special Supplemental Assistance Program for Women, Infants and Children, more commonly known as WIC provides health and growth screenings, nutrition and breastfeeding support and education, referrals, and food benefits to qualifying families. WIC is an equal opportunity program and employer.