Wild Ride Brewing Wins Gold with Wild & Scenic Beer

(Photo courtesy of Wild Ride Brewing)

The 2018 North American Beer Awards winners were announced in June, and a Central Oregon Wild and Scenic Beer was among the winners! Wild Ride Brewing released Wild and Scenic Saison in May as part of a region wide beer naming effort honoring the 50th Anniversary of the Wild and Scenic Rivers Act. The beer was recognized with a Gold Medal in the Biere de Garde category.

Wild and Scenic Saison (IBU: 10 | ABV 4.6%) is a modification of a classic Belgian style beer, but with a deeper amber color. Notes of dark cherry and biscuit help to make this beer approachable, while allowing the yeast character to blend the flavors together. According to Owner Brian Mitchell, “This was a very cool honor and award to win. The beer has been really well received, and it should stay on tap through the rest of the summer and into fall.”

You can try this award winning beer at the Wild Ride Tap Room in Redmond. A portion of the proceeds from each pint sold will benefit Discover Your Forest.

Land managers and local nonprofits throughout Central Oregon are teaming up to make the region the number one location to honor the 50th anniversary of the Wild and Scenic Rivers Act. The celebration will be occurring all year long, with many breweries dedicating a beer to commemorate the Act. The act preserves certain rivers with outstanding natural, cultural, and recreational values in a free-flowing condition for the enjoyment of present and future generations.

Worthy Brewing, Deschutes Brewery, Bridge 99, Crux, 10 Barrel, Cascade Lakes Brewing and Ochoco Brewing Company are among other Central Oregon breweries participating in the celebration. Stay tuned for upcoming beers, events and more at centraloregonwildandscenic.org.

For more information go to www.discoveryourforest.org or call 541.301-1844.

For more information go to www.centraloregonwildandscenic.org or call 541.301-1844.