Will You Have to Go to Court to Win a Personal Injury Settlement?

Have you ever been to court before for any reason? It can be scary. Most people don’t enjoy the experience. Even if you’re the wronged party and you’re going after a negligent person for the harm they caused you, the experience can still be unpleasant. Sometimes court is necessary in order to win a personal injury claim settlement.

In most cases, you won’t need to go to court for a personal injury case, though. You might want to talk with a Charlotte personal injury lawyer about whether you will have to go to court for your case. Below, let’s review a few reasons why a personal injury victim might have to go to court in order to receive the financial compensation they’re owed for an accident.

Going to Court for an Accident

Sometimes, going to court for a personal injury accident case is necessary. Try not to stress, as it’s really not that big of a deal. Here are a few occasions when it might be required for you to go to court.

The Insurer Is Denying Your Claim

When another person hurts you, you will often be dealing with an insurance company. For example, if you are injured at a store because of worker negligence, the store’s insurance company will be the one paying out on your claim. Sometimes, an insurer will deny a person’s claim entirely.

Let’s say the insurance company doesn’t believe that their insured client was responsible for your injury. You will likely have to go to court to prove that the person was responsible for your injury and that the insurer owes you compensation. Just because an insurance company denies your claim does not mean you have to give up.

You could prove your case in court and win financial compensation for the accident and injuries you suffered.

The Insurer Is Being Stingy

Sometimes, insurance companies can be stingy with their money. They may know they owe you compensation for an accident their insured customer caused, but they don’t want to pay up. The insurer may offer you low settlements that don’t take care of all of your losses. No matter how much you try to convince them to pay you, they can refuse.

It’s at this point that you can take them to court. You don’t have to accept a low settlement if you don’t think it’s a fair offer for what you went through.

Make a Difference

Some people take a personal injury case to court for a different reason—to make a difference in the world.

They want to bring awareness to something dangerous that caused their accident. They want the person responsible for causing them harm to be held accountable for what they did. They want their claim to protect others from injury in the future. They may want new safety laws enacted.

Whatever your reasons are for bringing a claim, going to court is sometimes required. But don’t be afraid. Your lawyer will help prepare you for your day in court.