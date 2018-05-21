Willamette Graystone Decades of Design

(Photo above: P.G. Westcoast Ledgestone | Photo courtey of Willamette Graystone)

This year, Willamette Graystone will mark over 72 years of service to customers in the state of Oregon. The family owned company supplies masonry and landscaping products to a large clientele in ten locations from the south to the valley to Central Oregon. Willamette Graystone’s Bend location opened near Tumalo Road and Highway 97 in 1979, continuing services that began over 70 years ago. Traditionally, Central Oregon communities have had a high demand for stone colors and veneer designs that match the natural and earthy tones of the high desert landscape.

History of Success

In response to the post World War II economic building boom, WG, formerly known as Willamette Concrete Products started manufacturing concrete blocks at their plant, located between Eugene and Springfield. Nine years later the business acquired a neighboring facility and adopted the company name it uses today. Over the years, WG has merged with several different manufacturing businesses and has vastly expanded their product line. High quality building implements, excellent customer service and dedicated employees have contributed to the company’s success over the years and is considered their most important yearly milestone.

Along with the clientele WG already retains, potential customers can easily navigate their website, complete with an internal product catalogue, spec guide and gallery of their work. Corey Uetz, Senior Customer Service Sales Representative has worked for the company for over 23 years.

“WG has been [one of the longest]producers of CMU [concrete masonry units], concrete landscaping products and carries a full line of brick, cultured stone, natural veneer stone and septic tanks,” says Uetz.

As stone veneers have become more popular with interior and exterior home designs, outdoor patios and landscaping plans, WG has definitely been able to keep up with the demand. Like other businesses, WG has been through recessions, harsh winters and wildfire seasons and time and time again has watched Central Oregon recover and continue to grow.

“The [current]booming economy has kept all of us in the Bend branch very busy this spring and everyone is looking forward to the upcoming summer,” says Uetz. “The 2018 summer season will be an exciting one for WG as they’ll be introducing a new line of pavers, CMU colors and thin veneer choices,” adds Uetz.

Community Minded

WG takes great pride in being involved with their local Oregon communities. Being one of the top providers of masonry products, WG’s name is also well known for donating to multiple Oregon High Schools, building baseball fields, concession stands and ticket booths. Their work can also be seen at Pilot Butte State Park as the restrooms at the top of the butte were built and donated by WG.

willamettegraystone.com