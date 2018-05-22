Windermere Real Estate in Central Oregon Welcomes New Office in Madras

As Central Oregon remains a popular location for homebuyers and sellers across the Pacific Northwest, Windermere Central Oregon Real Estate announces its expansion into Madras, Ore. Located at 161 SE 5th Street, the new office is scheduled to open June 15.

“Madras is a great community with a bright future, and we look forward to becoming a part of that while helping people with their real estate needs,” said Steve Redman, Principal Broker and Co-Owner of Windermere Central Oregon Real Estate.

Windermere Central Oregon Real Estate also has offices in Bend, Redmond and Sunriver.

ABOUT WINDERMERE CENTRAL OREGON REAL ESTATE

Windermere Central Oregon Real Estate is owned and managed by Steve Redman and Hong Wolfe — operating offices out of Bend, Redmond, Madras, and Sunriver. Redman and Wolfe also own Windermere Willamette Valley, which has offices in Corvallis and Albany.

ABOUT WINDERMERE REAL ESTATE

Windermere Real Estate is ranked the largest regional real estate company in the Western U.S. with over 300 offices and 6,500 agents serving communities in Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, Washington and Mexico. Last year, Windermere closed over 85,000 home sales for more than $33.2 billion in volume. The Windermere family has a proud heritage of serving our neighbors via the Windermere Foundation which funds services for low-income and homeless families. Since 1989, the Windermere Foundation has contributed more than $33 million towards improving lives in the communities where we live and work. For more information, visit www.windermere.com.