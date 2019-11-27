Windermere Real Estate Shares the Warmth During Winter Months with Coat & Blanket Drive

(Photo | Unsplash)

Just in time for winter, real estate brokers throughout Oregon and Southwest Washington are gearing up for Windermere Real Estate’s annual Share the Warmth campaign. Now through December 18, Windermere brokers in Bend will be collecting warm clothing and other items to benefit multiple organizations, including The Bethlehem Inn, Central Oregon Veterans Outreach program and St. Vincent de Paul. The nonprofits are specifically asking for coats, blankets, hand warmers, tents and sleeping bags.

Those who want to help can stop by participating Windermere offices to drop off donations. The Windermere office in Bend is located at 695 SW Mill View Way. Here is a full list of all drop-off locations.

“Share the Warmth is a prime example of how Windermere Real Estate brokers step up to help those in need in our local neighborhoods,” said Scott Mitchelson, president of Windermere Services Company in Oregon and SW Washington. “Every year, I’m amazed by the generosity of our neighbors and am grateful that we operate in communities that take care of each other in times of need.”

windermere.com