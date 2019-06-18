Wine. Dine. Make a Difference.

Photo | Pixabay

Cork & Barrel is a three-day wine and food event series benefiting KIDS Center. Held at Broken Top Club July 18-20, 2019.

Winemaker Dinners

Thursday, July 18

Intimate Culinary Experience

Meet the Winemakers

Chef Presentations

Exceptional Food

Limited to 40 Guests each

Tickets on sale for $125

corkandbarrel.org/winemaker-dinners

A Sip of Cork & Barrel

Friday, July 19

Food and Wine Pairings

Festive and Fun Atmosphere

Purse Raffle – Win $1000 cash!

Super Silent Auction

Guest Chefs

Tickets on sale for $100

corkandbarrel.org/a-sip-of-cork-and-barrel

Grand Cru

Saturday, July 20

Mingle with the Winemakers

Five Course Dinner

Exciting Live Auction

Rotating Wine Region Spotlight

Post-Event Celebration and Dancing

$200/person – Inquire for Sponsorships

corkandbarrel.org/cork-barrel-grand-cru