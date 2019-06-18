Wine. Dine. Make a Difference.

Photo | Pixabay
Cork & Barrel is a three-day wine and food event series benefiting KIDS Center. Held at Broken Top Club July 18-20, 2019.
Winemaker Dinners
Thursday, July 18
- Intimate Culinary Experience
- Meet the Winemakers
- Chef Presentations
- Exceptional Food
- Limited to 40 Guests each
- Tickets on sale for $125
corkandbarrel.org/winemaker-dinners
A Sip of Cork & Barrel
Friday, July 19
- Food and Wine Pairings
- Festive and Fun Atmosphere
- Purse Raffle – Win $1000 cash!
- Super Silent Auction
- Guest Chefs
- Tickets on sale for $100
corkandbarrel.org/a-sip-of-cork-and-barrel
Grand Cru
Saturday, July 20
- Mingle with the Winemakers
- Five Course Dinner
- Exciting Live Auction
- Rotating Wine Region Spotlight
- Post-Event Celebration and Dancing
- $200/person – Inquire for Sponsorships