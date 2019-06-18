Cascade Business News
You are at:»»»Wine. Dine. Make a Difference.
cork

Wine. Dine. Make a Difference.

0
By on Business & Industry, E-Headlines

Photo | Pixabay

Cork & Barrel is a three-day wine and food event series benefiting KIDS Center. Held at Broken Top Club July 18-20, 2019.

Winemaker Dinners

Thursday, July 18

  • Intimate Culinary Experience
  • Meet the Winemakers
  • Chef Presentations
  • Exceptional Food
  • Limited to 40 Guests each
  • Tickets on sale for $125

corkandbarrel.org/winemaker-dinners

A Sip of Cork & Barrel

Friday, July 19

  • Food and Wine Pairings
  • Festive and Fun Atmosphere
  • Purse Raffle – Win $1000 cash!
  • Super Silent Auction
  • Guest Chefs
  • Tickets on sale for $100

corkandbarrel.org/a-sip-of-cork-and-barrel

Grand Cru

Saturday, July 20

  • Mingle with the Winemakers
  • Five Course Dinner
  • Exciting Live Auction
  • Rotating Wine Region Spotlight
  • Post-Event Celebration and Dancing
  • $200/person – Inquire for Sponsorships

corkandbarrel.org/cork-barrel-grand-cru

Share.

About Author

Related Posts

Leave A Reply