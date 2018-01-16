(Photo courtesy of WinterCreek Nursery)

This year, WinterCreek Nursery celebrates 25 years in business! WinterCreek Nursery started out in 1993 as a small perennial nursery, and has grown into the largest native plant nursery in central Oregon, thanks to our customers and continuing community support.

Originally named Sage Creek Gardens, the nursery merged in 2002 with Winter Farms, Inc., a native plant landscape company formally established in 2000. The names were combined to create WinterCreek, and the business has continued to flourish ever since. The company now includes the native plant propagation nursery, landscape design services, consultation, and a full-service landscape construction division. In twenty-five years, through the good years and the lean years, WinterCreek has maintained their original mission; the conservation of native plant communities throughout the west.

WinterCreek Nursery started propagating central Oregon native plants in 1994, and has never looked back. It now propagates over 120 species of plants native to central and eastern Oregon, and provides plant material to homeowners and contractors. Some of the plants are purchased by nursery stock brokers and resold to retail distributors in Nevada, Utah, and California.

WinterCreek has remained a strong community supporter throughout the years. They regularly contribute to various local organizations through donations of plant material, in-kind labor, or monetarily. They also provide educational seminars to school groups, gardening clubs, professional societies, and institutions such as Oregon State University.

All of us at WinterCreek Nursery want to thank everyone who has supported us through the years; our customers, enthusiasts, and loyal facebook followers around the country. We look forward to the next 25 years!