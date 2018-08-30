(Photo courtesy of Bend PD)

The Bend Police Department will be hosting a Women’s Safety Class on September 22 at the Bend Police Department. The class is scheduled from 9am to 12pm at the Bend Police Department in the Municipal Courtroom. This class will be lecture based, working on building knowledge regarding situational awareness and personal defense tactics.

The class is open to women ages 15 years or older. If you are under 18 years old, you will need to be accompanied by an adult. The class will be limited to 50 people and entry into the class will be completed on a first come, first serve basis.

An application must be filled out and turned in prior to September 18th. You can find an application by reaching out to the Bend Police Department at 541-322-2960 or emailing Misha Knea at MKnea@bendoregon.gov.