Work to Remove Cultus Lake Hazard Trees Begins

A contractor is removing hazardous trees in the Cultus Lake Campground and Day Use sites. The sites have been closed to the public since June and are expected to reopen in late July once the trees are fully removed.

On Monday, July 3 Kornish Forest Contracting of Bend began moving equipment into the Cultus Lake Campground and Day Use area and to begin operating in the area on Wednesday, July 5. The area will be extremely unsafe for visitors to enter as the contractor will be falling and limbing trees with heavy equipment.

In June approximately 500 dead and dying trees were identified as hazardous due to the potential of the trees or limbs to seriously injure the public.

Reservations for the campground will open as soon as possible and the public will be notified when it opens. People are encouraged to follow our @DesNatlForest Twitter account or follow us on Facebook (U.S. Forest Service – Deschutes National Forest) to track the most current information.

Cultus Lake boat launch has remained open. However, beginning at 10pm July 5 the boat launch will close so trees in the adjacent day use area can be removed. The boat launch will remain closed through the July 8 weekend, but is expected to reopen the following week.

Visitors need to be aware that during the boat launch closure there will be no parking at Cultus Lake or Cultus Lake resort for boat trailers. Visitors wanting to enjoy boating on the Deschutes National Forest during the Cultus Lake boat launch closure should consider boating at Wickiup Reservoir or Odell Lake.

The Forest Service wants to highlight that Cultus Lake Resort will be open for business throughout the removal of the trees. People wanting to enjoy Cultus Lake are encouraged to visit the resort.

We want to thank the public for their patience as we eliminate the hazard and make the area safe for visitors. For more information, contact the Bend-Ft. Rock Ranger District at 541-383-5300.