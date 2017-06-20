Workers to Deliver 1000+ Signatures to Secretary of State to Verify Fair Work Week Ballot Measure

Oregon Working Families and Fair Work Week Coalition Move Ballot Measure Towards Verification

After successfully collecting over 1,000 signatures in less than a week, Oregon Working Families Party and the Fair Work Week coalition delivered the signatures to the Secretary of State’s office to officially verify the Fair Work Week Ballot Measure. Activists expect verification to come through in the next week, kicking off the official campaign to get justice for low wage workers across Oregon on the ballot.

The signature drop off wraps up the first big push of the FWW ballot measure initiative. Over the past week, Oregon Working Families Party, alongside dozens of local coalition members, made an all out drive to gather signatures necessary for the initiative, including holding a signature collection canvass and training volunteers on outreach.

A Fair Work Week Ballot Measure would protect workers by requiring employers to:

1. Provide a good faith estimate of hours and on-call shifts at time of hire, and revisit that annually,

2. Provide written work schedules to employees two weeks in advance, including regular and on-call shifts,

3. Provide Predictability Pay, which establishes that unplanned schedule changes should include pay for half of hours not worked, when employees were scheduled, and an hour extra of pay when hours are added to shifts by employers, and

4. That any scheduled shifts, unless consented to or requested by employee, have 10 hours of rest between each.

The Working Families Party is a grassroots political organization that fights for economic and racial justice, recruits, trains and elects the next generation of progressive leaders to office and wins meaningful change to improve the lives of everyday Americans.

The Fair Work Week Coalition is composed of 20 member organizations:

Pineros y Campesinos Unidos del Noroeste (PCUN), Oregon Nurses Association (ONA), Oregon Education Association (OEA), Service Employees International Union 503 (SEIU), Oregon School Employees Association (OSEA), Main Street Alliance, Portland Jobs with Justice, Unite Here 8, Family Forward Oregon, Children First for Oregon, Oregon Trial Lawyers Association (OTLA), Laborers International Union of North America (LIUNA), American Federation of State, County, and Municipal Employees (AFSCME), Asian Pacific American Network of Oregon (APANO), American Federation of Teachers – Oregon (AFT-OR), American Association of University Women of Oregon, National Women’s Law Center, and Center for Popular Democracy