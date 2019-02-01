Working from Home? Here’s How to Still Look Fabulous

Working from home can be an incredibly freeing lifestyle. You only communicate with your boss virtually, which means that you can spend the entire workday lounging in pajamas if you want.

However, wearing sweatpants every day gets old. You’re a vibrant person, don’t you want to express yourself? You don’t need to go into an office to look nice on your workday.

In addition to keeping your wardrobe up to scratch, you should also keep an eye on your website. A freelancer or work from home employee needs to have an updated portfolio or site showcasing their best work.

Don’t worry if you don’t like how your site looks at first. DreamHost explains you can install a child theme, which would allow you to test out design elements before adding them to your site.

Comfort is key for remote working. Here are some cute staples to stock your wardrobe with.

Stylish Sweats

The dingy, ill-fitting sweatpants that you’re embarrassed to be seen in aren’t going to make you feel spectacular when you need to have a video conference call or you need to run to a doctor’s appointment.

However, that doesn’t mean you need to give up wearing sweatpants. There are tons of great-looking options. You can choose a pair made out of a comfy, luxurious fabric like cashmere. Or you might be tempted to by a slim-fit pair.

The goal is to wear something that makes you feel confident.

Cute Leggings

Leggings might be even more comfortable than sweatpants.

However, if you pair them with ratty old tees, they can look a little frumpy. The key to dressing up your leggings is to throw on a cute top.

You don’t have to adhere to an office dress code so you can wear whatever kind of top you feel great in. Leggings pair well almost anything. You can wear a long, tunic-style shirt if you want to be comfortable and stylish.

T-Shirt Dress

Sometimes, you want to look feminine and cute while sitting at your computer. Dresses that clinch your waist and cling to your body can feel amazing on a night out but you need something much more comfortable when you’re working.

A loose cotton t-shirt dress is a great option. It’s just a cozy as pajamas but you’ll look stylish and put-together when a friend calls you for a last-minute lunch.

Jumpsuit/Romper

A fitted jumpsuit can make you look amazing. It hugs your curves yet still gives you breathing room. Just make sure that you don’t wear one that’s too tight. If you’re constantly tugging at your hemlines, it defeats the purpose of donning a jumpsuit. You won’t be comfortable at all.

You can show off your legs and wear a short romper or you can stay warm with a nice pants jumpsuit.

Statement Sneakers

Everyone needs a bold pair of sneakers. You can dress up almost any outfit by tossing on a pair of statement shoes. Sneakers are better than heels because you’ll be sitting at your desk most of the day. Even if you plan on running around, sneakers are a better choice.

Choose a pair that are extremely comfortable and have a design that you love.

Bright Jeans

Jeans and a t-shirt can seem boring but you can easily jazz it up. Try wearing a different color than your usual navy denim or black. Wear a bright orange or maybe a passionate purple. You can pair your colorful pants with a simple, plain t-shirt.

Fun Jewelry

A loud, flashy piece of jewelry can make you stand out. Certain pieces are so dramatic that it almost doesn’t matter what you wear. Even your plainest outfit can look dazzling paired with the right pieces of jewelry.

You can spend as much or as little as you want. There are wonderful pieces of inexpensive costume jewelry that look as striking as expensive pieces of traditional jewelry.

You don’t have to give up on style just because you’re working from home. You don’t need an audience to look amazing. Dressing up on days when you don’t go into the office can give you a big boost in confidence. You’ll be ready to go if you need to run any errands or your boss wants to Facetime.

Your work from home wardrobe can be a lot more expressive than your regular office duds. You can wear outlandish prints or dangerously short bottoms. You can completely and utterly give in to your own style.