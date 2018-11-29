World Cup Star & Olympic Medalist Comes to Bend

Megan Rapinoe Soccer Camp Comes to Central Oregon Community College

Bend FC Timbers and Rapinoe Soccer Camp have partnered together to bring a fun and world-class soccer clinic to Bend. Rapinoe Soccer & Performance Camp, a soccer and performance training program, developed by World Cup Champion and Olympic Gold medalist, Megan Rapinoe and soccer performance coach, Rachael Rapinoe, will conduct clinics on Saturday, December 15 and Sunday, December 16 at Central Oregon Community College.

On Saturday, December 15 the camp is open to kids ages seven to 11 years old. On Sunday, December 16, the camp will be for kids ages 11-16 years old. The program curriculum will focus on performance training, technical skills and the empowerment of our young athletes to “Be Your Best You” both on and off the pitch. Cost $125. Camp registration at http://www.rapinoe.us/

Merritt Mathias, two-time National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) champion & USWNT player, will be a guest all-star coach, along with other NWSL studs! This camp is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for all camp attendees to get face-to-face time with Megan. Kids will have the opportunity to ask Megan anything from match day secrets to personal life lessons. All registered participants will receive a Rapinoe player tee and an autographed photo of Megan.

“We are thrilled for this partnership to bring world-class athletes to Central Oregon,” says Tara Bilanski, executive director of the Bend FC Timbers soccer club. “This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to interact and learn from one of the greatest women’s players to ever play the game. We are even more excited to host this camp with Megan and our U.S. Women’s National team so close to competing in the Women’s World Cup 2019!”

For more information about the Megan Rapinoe Soccer Camp and Bend FC Timbers, contact Tara Bilanski at tarabil@bendfctimbers.com