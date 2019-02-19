World Renowned Motivational Speaker Les Brown at the Tower Theatre

(Photo | Courtesy of Tower Theatre)

Gail Kingsbury, a Redmond resident and global event producer brings a power packed evening with world renowned legendary motivational speaker Les Brown, right here to central Oregon at the Tower Theatre on Monday, January 25. Kingsbury convinced Les to stop in Bend while in the midst of his global “You’ve Gotta Be Hungry Tour.”

Kingsbury has assembled a group of local speakers to join Les on stage. Speakers includer Ken Streater, author, entrepreneur and international river guide; Frank Gjata, writer, speaker, consciousness coach and founder of Conscious Ink; Captain James Evanow, speaker and fourth generation commercial fisherman, Michelle Mitchell, founder of Humm Kombucha and Ironmen competitor and Michael Harris, entrepreneur, writer, yoga master and founder of Falling UP Radio. In addition, a few other special guests will be part of this extraordinary event.

A stumbling block in elementary school was when Les Brown was mistakenly declared “educatable mentally retarded.” His early teachers did not recognize the true potential of young Les. Through a few chance encounters Les Brown first became a highly entertaining DJ in Ohio, then went on from there to receive the National Speakers Association coveted Council of Peers Award of Excellence and Toastmasters International voted him one of the Top Five Outstanding speakers in the world.

And if that wasn’t enough Les has a keen way of turning what he touches into gold. Over 20 years ago, he won a Chicago area Emmy for his unsurpassed fundraising pledge drive for the Public Broadcasting System. He is quoted hundreds of thousands of times daily around the world. The thread is forever strengthened, touting why you can’t afford to be complacent and to aim high, achieve and actively make an impact on the world.

This very special event with Les Brown & Friends will be filled with motivation, learning and laughter. Each speaker will be offering ideas and inspiration to help the audience take action like never before. Then Les will guide the audience to dive even deeper into themselves to create true lasting results — perhaps even finding a way to take a quantum leap in whatever they do.

Part of the event proceeds will benefit the Bend based Gemineye Foundation. The foundation provides world class resources, such as mentoring, educational programs and access to funding programs tailored for aspiring entrepreneurs to build and run successful businesses.

Tickets available through Eventbrite http://bit.ly/seelesbrown or at the Tower Theatre.