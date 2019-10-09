Worried your debt may impinge on your ability to start a business? Here’s how to tackle it

It’s no secret that starting up a business requires loans and investment, which is why being in debt can be a real burden on potential entrepreneurs. It is important to deal with that debt first, however. By tackling your financial burden, you can start investing real time and money into your passion project.

Deal with the debt first

Whatever you do, do not take on more risky debt. Not only will this be a burden on your new business, but it will also damage your credit rating. Taking out payday loans or dodgy business loans that don’t consider your credit rating tend to have incredibly high-interest rates. If your debt is already a constant source of anxiety, then adding to it will only make your life far more stressful.

If you do, however, discover a business loan that has a low-interest rate and is designed for business owners with a poor credit history, be extra cautious. Most of these lenders will expect you to personally pay back the cost of your business folds.

It’s important that you do, however, start to tackle your debt. Try not to see your new business and a means of solving that debt; that’s quite a large risk to take. If you’re currently still working under a different employer, use your earnings to start paying off your current debt in chunks. Paying off credit cards and loans, for example, will help to improve your credit report. Don’t pay back the bare minimum, either. Try and shift the debt in larger chunks, to try and keep up with interest charges. Note, however, that mortgages may have early repayment charges. Double-check this before you start paying back in large amounts.

Consider legal advice

Sometimes our debt problems can be more serious than we may want to consider. It’s therefore important to analyze whether they will need legal help and what form that will take. For example, if you owe substantially more than you can pay back, you may have to declare bankruptcy before you can realistically move forward. This may sound scary, but it may be the only way to relieve your debt – and of course, it is something to educate yourself on first. Finding a bankruptcy attorney in Arkansas, for example is the best step to take after declaring this. They will be able to help you through this difficult period and find the best solution for you.

Find an investor

If you don’t have a healthy enough credit history to take out a loan (and with a poor credit rating you absolutely shouldn’t), you may wish to pair with an investor. Finding a successful business owner who sees potential in your company could help make it flourish. Be wary, though, as an investor may want you to relinquish some of the profit you make.

Starting up a business while in debt can feel like a doubly-risky move. Putting your finances on the line to seek success may be a bit of a gamble. By taking a level-headed, sensible approach, you can help to mitigate any risks you take.