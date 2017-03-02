(Photo above | Courtesy of Worthy Brewing)

The Beermuda Triangle

What happens when you mix whimsical mosaic tile, Cuckoos Wood, ridiculously balanced Worthy beer, lip-smackingly delicious Worthy food, delightfully strong servers, a gallery of shiny fermentation tanks, a stairway to the Star Bar, raucous laughter, fun-loving friends and the providential powers of karma?

Nobody knows exactly. But intrepid travelers to date have reported a somewhat strange but oddly-addictive, other-worldly experience.

According to Shannon Hinderberger, marketing manager for Worthy Brewing, it just might be the trendiest place for a party, business meeting or wedding reception.

The Hop Mahal is Open

If you’ re planning a holiday party, company event, birthday party, wedding or anything else that involves laughter, friends and celebration, the Hop Mahal banquet space is your party spot. The space can accommodate 85 guests on 20 tables and offers options to secure space within the Beermuda Triangle. When the Star Bar opens above on the mezzanine, that space will be available for party events as well, as well as an over 21 bar.

The Hopservatory

The Worthy Garden Club (WGC), in conjunction with the Oregon Observatory at Sunriver, will be offering tours of the cosmos. The tour starts at the Transporter Room for a brief overview of the upcoming tour of the Universe. From the Transporter Room, you will be going up to the Hopservatory for viewing of the heavens, and much more.

The Hopservatory is operated by the Worthy Garden Club, a nonprofit foundation, in conjunction with the Oregon Observatory at Sunriver. All proceeds from tours will go to the WGC to support science literacy programs and initiatives. For public tours, call 541-649-4776.

Transporter Room

At the base of the Hopservatory sits the Transporter Room. Your journey into the great beyond starts here. You’ll be standing on a mosaic floor decorated with playful images of iconic space ships, speeding comets, hop planets and even a few old timey bicycles.

The column on which the telescope sits (up in the dome on the third floor) is also clad with mosaic tile. It depicts the wonders of our planet as seen through the eyes of fictional interstellar travelers visiting our tiny blue dot for the first time.

On the circular walls, you’ll see a slice of Earth as it rises from the center up through the terrestrial strata and atmosphere towards the stars and beyond. Inspired by Van Gogh’s “Starry Night,” you’ll feel the swirling energy in the night sky as it rolls and rolls like a wave, crests and finally collapses into a twinkling constellation of hop stars.

Worthy Brewing

541-647-6970 ext. 225

495 NE Bellevue Dr., Bend, OR

#drinkworthy, events@worthybrewing.com