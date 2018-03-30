How to Write Argumentative Essays at College

If you’re one of those students, who don’t clearly understand what an argumentative essay is, our article is for you.

Writing an argumentative essay differs from other essays by the aim and style of writing in general. If most essays assume you to express your own opinions about the question discussed if you want to, in case of argumentative essays it is an obligatory step. Argumentative essays are all about the ability to express and support your own ideas and opinions on the issue you're writing about. It requires to pick an argument and to stick to it throughout the whole writing. And that is the main problem for a lot of students. The ability not only to express your opinion, but also to support it with logical facts and statements is the most difficult one. Today, we're going to reveal a couple of useful tips on how to make your essay logically written and arguments properly described. But if you have some spare time and ready to spend it on improving your writing skills, keep reading. We have a lot of interesting information to share.

Argumentative Essay: Structure and Content

As for any other essay, for an argumentative essay it is important to combine both the right structure and meaningful content. The argument should be strong and persuasive. At the same time, both sides of argument should be taken into account along with the examples, which back them up.

There are different forms in which you may be asked to structure an argumentative essay:

A discussion of advantages and disadvantages;

A discussion of opinions;

And a discussion of your side about the argument (for/against).

The structure of an argumentative essay is very similar to the structure other essays have. Introduction, where you explain the purpose of your writing, goes first. Then goes a brief description of the issue, you’re going to talk about. That also should be placed in the introduction. But do not make it too long or complicated, a paragraph will do. In the main body, you have to provide topic sentences and the supporting details. Each paragraph contains a topic sentence, supporting detail, and an example. In the conclusion, you have to restate the ideas mentioned in the writing. In other words, it should be a brief summary, which reflects everything you were writing in your essay. But don’t copy and paste sentences from the body paragraphs, repeat the information in your own words.

When making a point in your argumentative essay, make sure that you can support it with strong facts and details. In fact, this is a lot of information. So, always consider it before starting your essay. If you have no information to support your point, the essay will fail. How you’re going to support your point should be expressed already in the opening paragraph. So, keep it in mind. Each paragraph represents and supports one specific point and supportive argument. Don’t repeat the same idea in each sentence. Instead, logically develop the writing.

The first step to a qualitative essay is brainstorming. Expressing all the ideas about the question will help you to filter only the best ones. Read the question a couple of times and think for a while what exactly you’re asked to talk about in your writing. Make sure you understand the task correctly. As we have already mentioned, there are three types of argumentative essays. So, read your assignment and look for the words like advantages, disadvantages, opinions, and so on to define which type of essay specifically yours. Then, express your own opinion and decide what you’re going to use to justify and support it. What arguments are you going to list? Do you agree or disagree with the topic? Why? Pick a few reasons (three-four) to build your essay around them. Then, start writing.

But that’s not all. Argumentative essays, as all other essays, are written in a formal style. It is very important to check your writing for grammar and spelling mistakes, proper vocabulary, correct punctuation, a tone of writing, and style. Proofreading is a must. Check if you’ve included all the elements required for the introduction, body, and conclusion. If you are not sure whether your writing includes enough arguments and supporting evidence along with examples, ask somebody else to read it out loud for you. Ask for their opinion. That’s all it takes to write a qualitative argumentative essay.

Hopefully, these small tips will help you to become better not only at argumentative essays, but also at academic writing in general. For better results, read the article one more time before writing your first argumentative paper.