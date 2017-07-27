Write Around the River Creative Writing Workshop

Monday, July 31, 6:30–8pm

If you are inspired by the Deschutes River and the natural beauty of Central Oregon and would like to learn more about expressing your thoughts on paper, please join us for this community creative writing workshop.

The workshop will entail readings, structured writing in response to prompts, and optional sharing of participants’ work.

Instructor will be Courtney Carlson. Courtney is assistant professor at the University of Wyoming Haub School of Environment and Natural Resources, where she teaches creative writing and literary analysis in the context of socio-ecological systems. Courtney has been artist in residence at Caldera and the H.J. Andrews Forest.

Bring pen, paper and your appreciation of place.

Please register here. $10

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/write-around-the-river-tickets-36165735689