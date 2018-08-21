How Wrongfully Dismissed Employees Are Protected and Compensated – What You Need To Know

Are you in a position to say that you’ve been wrongfully dismissed? Because if this is the case, you have a right to fight back. And in this article, you are going to learn more about how wrongfully dismissed employees are protected and compensated.

The Wrongful Dismissal

There are many ways a wrongful dismissal can play out. For example, if you were let go because of your relationship choices, you have the right to question the actions of your employer. In fact, if you feel your ex-employer was discriminating against you in any way, you shouldn’t just let it pass by.

And this is also where everything starts. Because now you are left without a job or a source of income, which puts you in a very difficult position.

Your Protection

The most logical approach to this problem would be to speak to a lawyer. More specifically, you want to speak to a lawyer that specializes in unfair dismissal. The more experience they have the better, seeing as you will be facing a challenge.

Essentially, you are enforcing your rights by hiring someone who works with the same type of cases on a daily basis. So, not only does it make them very prepared for what’s coming, but they know exactly how to handle it.

The Compensation

As your lawyer will explain to you, there are several ways you can approach the situation. Depending on the type of wrongful dismissal you are dealing with, certain approaches are better than others.

For example, your lawyer will most likely try to settle the case before it goes before a judge. This is referred to as mediation, seeing as nobody is officially taking anyone to court. Instead, you are looking for a peaceful way to resolve the problem first.

If you can’t reach an agreement with your ex-employer, the next option is arbitration. This is when a neutral third-party act like a judge and listens to both cases. And whatever the arbitrator decides is final and fair.

The reason why arbitration is so popular is based on the cost, as well as the lack of exposure. However, if both parties can’t decide on an arbitrator, the case will have to go to court for any type of compensation.

One of the first things your lawyer will ask is what you want to gain. In other words, do you want your job back? Do you want compensation to cover your bills until you get a new job?

Once again, the variables of the wrongful dismissal will influence what you stand to get. But these above-mentioned processes are the official channels for seeing any justice.

Consult With Several Lawyers

Chances are the consultations will be free when it involves a wrongful dismissal, mainly because the lawyer has to decide whether they can take the case. They also have to look at whether you have a case to work with.

But just because one lawyer tells you it’s not worth the fight, speak to a few others as well.