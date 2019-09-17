Yellowknife Wireless Moving to New Location

Yellowknife Wireless Company, the largest go-to rural Internet provider in Central Oregon, has announced that it has moved to a new location effective September 15. The new location (the Searing Plumbing Building) offers a larger space for Customer Service, Network Equipment, Trucks and the Network Operations Center.

Yellowknife’s new address is 1259 NE Second Street, Bend.

Over the past several years, the company’s areas served and its customer base has grown substantially. Collectively, Yellowknife takes a systematic approach to providing clean, reliable internet services. At Yellowknife, team members are dedicated to providing a high-quality experience, and committed to maintaining timely, local support and maintenance services. They provide proactive, high-level security and consistently deliver network services that are suitable, reliable and fast. They strive to deliver quality service for both residential and business customers.

“We have thoroughly enjoyed the past 15 years at the 1908 vintage 136 NW Greenwood Avenue location. We are looking forward to a new phase of growth at 1259 NE Second in the Makers District,” said Kate Tiernan, general manager at Yellowknife Wireless Company, LLC.

ykwc.com