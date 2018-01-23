Yes, You Can Get a Good Job without a College Degree

Image Pixabay

People used to be under the impression that if you didn’t go to college, you could never get a good-paying job. That is not a true statement.

Too many college graduates have trouble finding a job and are left with enormous school debt. A college degree is not the guaranteed meal ticket it used to be.

According to U.S. News 2017, not all jobs require costly college degrees. Some positions may require additional training or an associate degree.

It is important to have a resume no matter what type of job you are looking for. There are certain guidelines and formats that work best for specific industries. To get an idea of what designs work best see these industry-specific resume templates.

Administrative Assistant

For an office or business to run smoothly, someone needs to provide the necessary support it needs.

Some of the responsibilities include preparing reports, booking travel arrangements, scheduling appointments, ordering and maintaining office supplies, processing expense reports, and coordinating meetings.

Ideal candidates usually need to have to be well organized and have good oral and written communication skills.

It is also important that those applying for an administrative assistant position be well-versed in programs such as word and excel. They will also need to have a working knowledge of office equipment.

Managers

People who work in industries like retail, can often rise among the ranks of their peers and be promoted to managerial positions.

To be considered for a promotion, employees should show a good work ethic, the ability to get along well with others, and have shown initiative in taking on new tasks.

A suggestion might be to ask for additional projects or to volunteer for tasks that will show you have the necessary organizational skills as well as the motivation.

Sales Representatives

If you are a hard worker, have good communication skills, and like to work with people, getting a job in sales can be very lucrative.

Sales jobs generally pay a low base salary with the bulk of your money earned from commissions on closed sales.

Many sales positions do not require formal education or training, but some do prefer that you have prior sales experience.

Some companies provide on-the-job training for newly hired salespeople. To make yourself more attractive to prospective employers, you might want to attend some sales courses or seminars either online or in person.

This proactive initiative will go a long way in showing your enthusiasm and strong desire to get the job. It will also help make you stand out as a better candidate than the others.

Real Estate

In order to become a real estate agent, you need to be licensed. The good news is that in most states, you can complete the required training in just a few weeks or months. You will need to pass a written exam as well as complete between 60 and 90 hours of study.

As a real estate agent, you are acting like an independent contractor in that you can make your own hours and can set your own schedule.

Of course, you need to understand that in order to be successful, you will need to make yourself available to your clients.

You should also spend time building relationships and networking. If you have a strong work ethic, get along well with others, and have the drive to be successful, you can make a good living being a real estate agent.

Trade Careers

Most people think that in order to have a good career, you need to have a college degree. This is totally false. Can you imagine your life without plumbers, electricians, carpenters, utility workers, or auto mechanics?

Millions of good-paying jobs are available in the trades. And some pay better than what the average college graduate makes.

Skilled trade jobs are always in demand and offer many advantages along with the opportunity to earn a good living while advancing your skill set.

With trade skill careers, acquiring practical and useful skills takes less time, costs less money, and allows students to get an education and gain experience through apprenticeships.

If you become a master tradesperson, you’ll be that much more in demand and able to command better pay.