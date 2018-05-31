YK METRO High Speed Wireless Internet for Bend

Yellowknife Wireless Company announces they are now offering high speed wireless internet service in the Bend metro area. They are unveiling YK Metro in several areas including downtown Bend, South Business 97, North Business 97 and Old Mill. With plans starting at 50mbps download, 5 mbps upload for $79.95; their services include higher speeds, lower cost, local customer and tech support.

To check availability and qualify for Yellowknife services, call 541-385-0111 or go to www.ykwc.com and enter the address where you’d like Yellowknife wireless service installed.

Yellowknife Wireless Company provides fixed wireless Internet and phone service to homes and businesses throughout Central Oregon. They are constantly securing tower sites and expanding wireless Internet coverage to build a comprehensive, reliable network over the High Desert. Yellowknife has presence from Chemult to Madras, Sisters to Brothers and everywhere in between.