You will Love Surprising Your Friends with The Office Quiz

Unless you are living under a rock, you have probably caught an episode or two of The Office. This classic may have gotten its start in the UK, but its relatability has made it a HUGE hit in the US and the world. In this piece, we have put together some fun facts about The Office so you can take The Office quiz and impress your friends or family.

What’s in a name?

Several actors from the series use their real names for their characters; Angela (Angela Kinsey), Oscar (Oscar Nunez), Phyllis (Phyllis Smith) and as an astonishing coincidence, the character of Creed Bratton was played by Creed Bratton.

Phyliss’s husband Bob Vance was portrayed by Robert R. Shafer… no word on whether or not he goes by “Bob”

Did you know? The character of Oscar Martinez was originally not supposed to be gay. The writers wanted to do a story about Michael Scott trying to find out if anyone in the office was gay, so Oscar was chosen to be the gay employee.

Who’s the boss?

Micheal Scott started out as the boss, but when Dunder Mifflin was bought out, a string of management changes shook up the office. Do you remember all these shakeups?

Will Ferrell had a short lived role as Deangelo Vickers, replacing Michael Scott as regional manager after he moves to Colorado.

Who else led the Scranton branch? First it was Creed, then Andy, Nellie Bertram (a new character played by Catherine Tate) and finally Dwight

When Dunder Mifflin was bought out by Sabre, Kathy Bates played its CEO, Jo Bennett, the sassy southern lady

James Spader played the enigmatic Robert California, who was brought in to run the Scranton office with his unconventional managerial skills before convincing Jo Bennet to let him take over her job

In the final season, David Wallace buys the company and becomes CEO and pays Robert California to leave. David then places Andy in charge of the Scranton Branch again.

Office romance

Dunder Mifflin might hold the record for the most relationships between co-workers in a single small office. If you remember every fling, hookup and on-off romance, you’ll ace any Office quiz you’ll find online.

Kelly Kapoor was married twice… before she married Ravi, do you remember when she briefly married Ryan?

Before riding off into the sunset with Holly Flax, Micheal famously dated his boss Jan Levinson-Gould, his realtor Carol (played by Steve Carrel’s real life wife Nancy Walls), Pam’s mom Helene and bar manager Donna.

Stanley, the unlikely Casanova had relationships with Teri (his wife), Cynthia, and Lydia, sometimes all at once.

Takeaway

Anyone who has ever worked in a corporate environment can attest that The Office was actually pretty accurate in how it portrayed office life. Whether it was the turmoil of a corporate takeover and a new boss or two, the office romances were kindled (and fizzled) or the paradox of a company succeeding with so much goofing off, the show really struck a chord. Perhaps this is why The Office was so endearing. If all this talk has made you feel nostalgic about The Office, check out Magiquiz’s The Office quiz and see how well you remember your favourite paper company employees.