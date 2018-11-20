Young Entrepreneurs Business Week Enters New Campus in 2019

Youth Business Education Program Reaches More Oregonians

Young Entrepreneurs Business Week (YEBW) announces it will launch programs at Oregon State University – Cascades for the first time in the summer of 2019. Partnership with OSU-Cascades, based in Bend, allows YEBW to better serve youth and business professionals across Central Oregon and statewide.

“Not only is YEBW growing and inspiring change across Oregon; the organization is deepening its roots in rural communities,” said John Chang, Executive Director of YEBW. “This move allows us to better serve students and families in Central Oregon, Southern Oregon and Eastern Oregon.”

YEBW’s expansion to OSU-Cascades marks its entry into a fourth campus partnership. Programs first launched at University of Portland in 2006. Oregon State University was the second campus host in 2008. University of Oregon joined the lineup in 2014.

This critical partnership with OSU-Cascades was made possible by The Ford Family Foundation and The Tykeson Family Charitable Trust, which provide substantial scholarship support for local youth in rural Oregon.

In 2019, YEBW will run Business Week programs at all four week-long events: OSU-Cascades, June 23 to June 29; University of Portland, July 7 to July 13; Oregon State University, July 28 to Aug. 3; and University of Oregon, Aug. 11 to Aug. 17. High school students are eligible to register starting Oct. 19. To learn more, visit www.yebw.org.

About Young Entrepreneurs Business Week (YEBW): YEBW, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, educates and inspires the next generation of business leaders. Established in 2006, YEBW empowers young people to explore business industries and careers, while developing leadership and professional skills. Led by local entrepreneurs and executives, YEBW hosts week-long experiential education programs for high school students—Business Week, Finance Week, Investing Week, Marketing Week and Entrepreneur Week—on college campuses across Oregon: www.yebw.org.