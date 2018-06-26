Where Have All the Young People Gone?

Key to attraction of younger adults featured at the Rural Business and Innovation Summit 2018

At this year’s Rural Business and Innovation Summit, Don Macke with the National Center for Rural Entrepreneurship will address how rural communities can grow a stronger economy and community (and keep/attract young people) through entrepreneurship. The Rural Business and Innovation Summit will be held September 13th at Klamath Community College in Klamath Falls and is the premiere conference for rural business owners, entrepreneurs, and community leaders.

“Rural communities spend a lot of time looking at ways to keep young people in the community,” says Heather Tramp, the Chamber’s Executive Director, “Mr. Macke has researched this issue and we’re excited to bring him in to share what he knows.” Don has spent the last 40 plus years working throughout North America learning from and helping communities and regions grow through entrepreneur-led development. The key to resilient and prosperous communities in the post Great Recession period is diversity – generational, social and economic. Don will share his experience through research and stories how entrepreneurial communities are able to attract and retain both younger adults and retiring boomers.

Other speakers and topics at the Rural Business and Innovation Summit will include:

How to Build a Multi-Million-Dollar Business No Matter Where You Live – Aaron Orendorff, Editor in Chief of Shopify Plus: From a freezing attic to talking Mark Cuban out of $100,000 on Shark Tank, Lisa Bradley and Cameron Cruse built R. Rivet into a multi-million-dollar company by answering a single question: Could they create a business that provides military spouses with portable employment opportunities and allows them to earn an income regardless of where they live or how often they move? Follow their journey and learn three lessons to success.

Retail Businesses – How to Grow and Thrive – Leslie Hildula, Portland Community College SBDC: This interactive session will focus on these three areas: attracting new customers, competing with online and big box companies, and key strategies for profitability.

Social Media: Keeping Up with the Changes – Misty Lambrecht, Webfoot Marketing: There are many platforms, and each one works differently. Each can provide different results for different types of businesses. They also have different tools, strategies, clients and markets. How can a small business keep up, and find the time to manage their social media effectively – while also having enough time to, you know, run their business? This class will cover the many changes, updates and functionality of each platform, and how to determine which may work best for your particular business. Even in a world of mass marketing and noise, proper use of social media can help you talk directly to clients when they are in the market for your product.

Klamath IDEA Talks featuring Brant Boersma, Chief Culture Officer at Dutch Bros. Coffee – Brant Boersma is the chief culture officer for Dutch Bros Coffee. His role entails traveling with colleagues through the Dutch Nation – encompassing seven states in the western U.S. – not only spreading the Dutch Luv, but strengthening the roots and foundation upon which the coffee company was built. The eldest son of the late Dutch Bros co-founder Dane Boersma, Brant began working the window and making shaved ice as a youth. Since then, he has been involved in nearly every aspect of the company, from waste and water disposal to roasting coffee beans to coaching the future faces of the Dutch Bros brand. The Dutch Bros blood flows deeply in Brant. From franchisee coach to director of culture to his current role as chief culture officer, he continues carrying on the tradition of sharing the wisdom that his dad gave so freely.

Registration for the Rural Business and Innovation Summit is open now. Registration is available online at www.ruralbizsummit.com or by calling 541-884-5193.