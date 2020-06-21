Your Essential Guide to Filing a Claim for a Car Accident in the UK

Car accidents are some of the most common forms of accidents, not just in the UK, but in the rest of the world. And while a majority of these car accidents do not result in an injury, there are some car accidents which can result in an injury, and this is where you may be able to make a claim. If the injury you sustained in a car accident is the fault of another party, you may be entitled to a claim for car accident compensation. Regardless of if you were the one driving the vehicle or were the passenger or a pedestrian, you can be compensated for your medical expenditures as well as the income you have lost due to your injury and your loss of prospective income in the future. The following is your essential guide to filing a claim after a car accident in the UK.

What you should do following the accident

After the car accident, there are some things you should do, which can help further your claim and case. For instance, even if the damage to the vehicle is minor and your injuries don’t look too severe and you don’t need immediate medical assistance, you should contact the police so they can go to the accident scene and you can get a record of the accident officially.

Soon after, you should acquire a copy of the police report, which will contain essential details that can help assist your claim. In a clear case where the fault is easily established, the police officer may also include their opinion as to who was really responsible for the vehicular accident.

The steps to making a claim

At first glance, the process of making a claim can seem quite daunting, but this is where you can seek help from a solicitor who can guide you through the necessary steps – something that an experienced and competent solicitor in Gloucester from Shires Law knows very well. If you consult with a solicitor and they conclude that you have a reasonable claim, they can take your case on a No Win, No Fee agreement, which means that you don’t need to spend to make your claim and will only pay your solicitor once you win your claim

The solicitor will most likely arrange for a medical examination (which can be done for free) in your local residence or area so the experts can assess your injury’s severity and your estimated time of recovery. In a few situations, you may even be able to get a portion of early compensation so you can cover any immediate expenses, like treatment such as physiotherapy. Your solicitor will also gather as much evidence as possible, which includes a full and complete account of the accident and when it occurred as well as where and why it occurred. They can also get photographs and statements from witnesses, if any, which, along with your records from the police and the medical experts, will form the backbone of proof you need to solidify your claim.

Most claims for car accident compensation can be settled outside court, particularly when you have good evidence of liability and negligence. If the other party wants a settlement out of court, your solicitors will discuss this with their solicitors so you can receive the appropriate amount of compensation.

Image attributed to Pixabay.com