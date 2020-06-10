Your post-lockdown business travel checklist

The Covid-19 outbreak has drastically altered the way most businesses operate. Even while the UK’s infection rate continues to fall and the lockdown is gradually eased, many of these changes – including a reduction in business travelling – are likely to remain in the place for the foreseeable future.

Official guidance has been released for those who are still making necessary journeys. Whether it’s a short trip by train from East Croydon to Farringdon, or a long drive from London to Edinburgh, the government’s advice is likely to impact the kind of items you bring along for the ride.

Read a post-lockdown business travel checklist below.

Face coverings

Despite initial doubts over their effectiveness, it’s now advised to wear a face covering while travelling to reduce the risk of inadvertently passing on the virus yourself if asymptomatic. Your face covering needs to cover your mouth and nose while still allowing you to breathe comfortably.

These don’t need to be medical grade masks – in fact, it’s relatively to make a face covering yourself. If you’re staying overnight or travelling in stages, you’ll need to pack extras as it’s best to wash or discard a face covering after each individual use.

Hand sanitiser

Hand hygiene remains one of the easiest and most effective ways to kill the virus. When travelling by taxi or train you’re likely to come into contact with multiple communal surfaces, be it door handles or handrails, so packing hand sanitiser is essential.

It’s advised to wash your hands thoroughly both before and after travelling to protect yourself and other travellers. You may also want to throw in anti-bacterial wipes to use on train tables and trays for peace of mind.

A smartphone and portable charger

Travellers are being asked to use contactless technology as much as possible to reduce interactions with ticket machines, kiosks, and barriers. It’s a good idea to download a ticket app and pre-purchase your tickets if you don’t do this already. Loading your card details on to your phone will also allow you to make contactless payments as and when you need to – if grabbing lunch, for example.

Pack a portable charger too to avoid having to use communal charging stations when you’re out of juice.

Change of clothes

If you’re staying overnight or travelling in stages, it’s now sensible to pack a full change of clothes for the return journey. Doing so will mean that if you have come into contact with the virus – whether on a seat or elsewhere – and it’s lingering on your original outfit, you can throw on a clean look and avoid contracting or spreading the virus further.

The pandemic has fundamentally changed business travel as we know it. Follow the tips above to stay safe while on the move.