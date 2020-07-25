White Label Services has made it to this dynamic digital world in a pretty decent way. And that’s probably because the digital products and services have gained momentum since the past few years. Apart from agencies – White Label Services have managed to seek the attention of various brands, businesses, enterprises and even startups.

Where did it all begin?



Let’s dive into a bit of history of where and when this term was invented. The term White Label heads back to the 1970s, where Vinyl Records coined this term for the very first time to distribute and promote their record labels. They used to share pre-released record copies wrapped in plain white sleeves ( White Labels ) to music distributors, radio stations and DJs which was then played during nightclub plays. It helped them drive people’s attention, create hype and determine the number of copies to be manufactured.

With time and the digital revolution, the concept of White Label penetrated the eCommerce and Marketing Industries. It was well consumed and accepted.

So what exactly happens in the process?

The client (hiring agency) hires another agency as a White Label Agency (the service provider) for getting their client’s projects done. The White Label Agency provides services by remaining compliant towards NDAs and other legal documents. The hiring agency re-sells/delivers the end product under its brand name to their client.

Why would agencies go for White Label Services?

Well, according to me – WHY NOT! When the digital age is booming, agencies and business certainly have their hands full. Amidst all the chaos of micro-managing the teams, taking care of client’s requirements and retaining new business – stress, anxiety might crawl in and you might end up taking wrong decisions. And that is not a good sign if you want to head towards touching the sky.

So, let’s just get into our actual story – 10 Expected Ways White Label Services Can Make Your Agency Better.

The Resource Crunch

Let us put it this way! For a reason or two – some of the team members left your organization or you made your bread-earning client a commitment or you want to be the ironman for your organization and save your world. What would you do? Cry out a river, go binge coffee-drinking or find someone who can do it for you with the same enthusiasm? The last one sounds good, right? White Label Agencies have a pool of skilled and talented experts for hiring – they’ll never disappoint you.

The next time you find yourself stuck because you lack resources, White Label is for you!

Go Creative and Flexible at the same time

It is very rare to get this cocktail served, right? A demand that runs common for any project belonging to any vertical is that “We want our product to be creative”. To be frank, very few meet these expectations and who knows this better than agencies? When you work with White Label Partners, you can set your own terms and get it done in a way your client wants it. You can even ask for the moon!

If you choose an agency with a good portfolio and experience – it will act as a catalyst to build your brand value.

You don’t have to worry about Scalability

Who knew that eating an under-cooked bat would drive the world crazy! To put it straight, you never know what lies beyond. IT is very volatile and an ever-changing sector – you need to ensure that your business is aligned to such times-of-need. One of the perks of choosing White Label Services is that it allows you to scale up or scale down the resources as per your needs. No questions asked!

Increased profitability

One of the traits of a good agency is that it follows a visionary and result-focused approach. It is simple math. When you have earned enough popularity and earned value, your hands are going to be full of work. When you outsource your projects to White Label Agencies, you don’t have to worry about salary, their vacations, sick leaves and many such things that could possibly cost your agency in some or the other way. These are little things that add up to a significant figure.

You can finally focus on Core Business Operations

Running an IT business is no joke! Especially when you are at a stage where risk management, managing your IT infrastructure, ensuring banking operations and marketing – everything necessitates your attention. This is where White Label Services can assist you to manage these tasks effortlessly. When you outsource your client’s project to a trustworthy White Label Partner, you’d be able to breathe, think wisely and execute better decisions. Because now your client is being taken care of by a team whom you can trust with everything. All you’ll be left with is taking regular follow-ups. But that doesn’t mean you can just go on a vacay-mode.

Client Retention Ratio Increases

As mentioned earlier, you can be more focused on managing your core business functionalities. One of them is Client Retention. This is something that matters the most as a lot of marketing and sales efforts goes into closing a single client. When you outsource your projects to White Label Agencies, you’ll be relieved from managing your own teams and you can capitalize more on client retention strategies.

Say bye-bye to long-haul recruiting procedures

When you work with White Label Reseller Service providers, you can grant projects of any level. Whether it is a few hours a month you need their resources for or a 6 months long project, you don’t have to go through any of the tedious hiring processes for in-house talent. Because the cost of bad hiring can be as big as $50,000 loss. In fact, you’d be able to work with some really experienced people and specialized marketers. Just ensure that you

Lack of Skills and Expertise

When you run an agency which is centred around niche-based service offerings i.e. Digital Marketing Services or say Web Development Services – chances are high that your client might end up asking for more. It might be marketing the website or mobile application but you lack the expertise/skill they’re asking for. During such circumstances, White Label Agencies have a talent pool to choose from.

Scope of Business Expansion Increases

What you look out for in White Label Agencies is whether or not they’re able to accomplish the client expectations and your brand’s credibility at the same time. If they are able to crack it, you can count on their commitments. This will flourish into successful Digital Partnerships and eventually you’ll be able to embark your growth journey by expanding your service offerings.

Reliability – Something you can count on

Working with White Label Agencies would mean that they’ll be doing all the work on your behalf, just like you own a back-office. They’d be inclined towards your brand guidelines and will always be compliant towards your company’s philosophy and objectives. And this would, in turn, earn you great ROIs and credibility. A win-win!

Concluding Words

In the end, it is all about finding the right one and not just the best one. The gist is simple – when you want to grow, you can’t do it all alone! You need a team – a trustworthy one to help you walk and lead the neck-to-neck competition. Choosing White Label Agency would help you focus your time and energy on your core business functionalities rather than going crazy over time-consuming tasks of micro-managing teams, adding numerous employees into your payroll systems and approving their beach-holidays.

Author Bio: Sheryl Jones

Sheryl is the Sr. Marketing Specialist at Uplers who has a great experience in designing well-defined user journeys across the digital marketing domain. She leverages her digital marketing expertise to help businesses draw significant ROIs.