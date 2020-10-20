Experienced poker players love to play against novice players because they can always tell what they’re thinking. It is difficult to maintain a “poker face” if you’re an inexperienced player. Any sudden facial expression or unusual action could indicate the strength of your hand to the other players. The player who figures it out will try to exploit the mistake and use it to their advantage in the game.

You need to ask yourself a series of questions before exploiting your opponent. If the information you receive from studying your opponent is not reliable, you could end up making big mistakes when playing your hand.

Let’s go over the top 10 questions to ask before exploiting an opponent in poker online pkv.

1) What range should your opponent have?

You must study the range of your opponent, which represents all the possible hands they should have. If you can learn their range, then you can identify when your opponent is making a bad move.

2) How can your opponent’s range be adjusted?

If you’ve already figured out the range of your opponent, then you know what their tendencies are going to be. You can exploit those tendencies by modifying their range and assigning one that is more accurate.

3) What should my range be?

You cannot just be preoccupied with the range of your opponent. You must also focus on what your range should be as well.

4) Does my opponent know their range?

Here is what separates the experienced players from the inexperienced players. If your opponent is inexperienced, their actions will exploit their weaknesses. Then it will be clear they don’t know their range. That is what you need to look out for.

5) How does my opponent perceive my range?

You have to get inside the mind of your opponent and determine how they might perceive your range. Again, use the information and actions of your opponent to help answer this question.

6) Is my opponent thinking rationally?

Focus on the behavior of your opponent. If they’re stuck on a hand, it might cause them to become impatient. If they’re winning a lot, then they’re more likely to fold.

7) How much should my bet size be?

If you’re going to try exploiting your opponent, you must know how much you should bet in that particular spot. Based on what you learned about your opponent, you can adjust your bet sizing accordingly.

8) Is my opponent less likely to change their bet size?

If you don’t expect your opponent to adjust their bet size or calling range, you should exploit that to gain an advantage. That means betting bigger to get the most value out of your hand.

9) Should I change my bet sizing strategy to increase the game value?

It is a big decision to change your bet sizing strategy. Players usually do this when they believe they can exploit their opponent and gain more value in the game. If you can read your opponent clearly, then don’t be afraid to change your bet size.

But with more experienced opponents, it is better to think about your long game because they aren’t going to give away as much of their tactics to you.

10) Do I know enough about my opponent’s history to depend on my reads of them?

Before you can exploit your opponent successfully, you need to know as much of their history as possible. The more history you know, the more accuracy you’ll have with your reads.