100+ Women Who Care Central Oregon Donate $14,750 to Meals on Wheels

Meals on Wheels, a program of Council on Aging, is a lifeline for many older adults in Central Oregon, delivering not just nutritious meals, but also connection, safety checks, and a sense of community. For those who are homebound or living alone, this service can make all the difference in maintaining health and independence.

100+ Women Who Care Central Oregon has helped Meals on Wheels continue its mission by donating $14,750 from members at their last meeting.

“We’re incredibly grateful to 100 Women Who Care Central Oregon for their generous donation, which will help us continue reaching the older adults in our region who rely on Meals on Wheels,” said Emma Fried-Cassorla, director of communications for Council on Aging. “With rising food and fuel costs, donations like this are critical to sustaining and expanding our program.”

Council on Aging works together with older adults and their loved ones to navigate aging with respect, compassion, reliability, and integrity. COA delivers more than 130,000 meals annually across Deschutes, Jefferson, and Crook counties.

100+ Women Who Care Central Oregon meets quarterly to support local nonprofits. At each meeting, members nominate nonprofits, then hear three short presentations, and vote on the recipient. The chosen nonprofit receives donations directly from members, each contributing $100. Since its founding in 2014, the group has raised more than $824,000 for Central Oregon nonprofits.

The next meeting on Monday, September 8 at the Deschutes Children’s Foundation on the Rosie Bareis Campus. Nominations by members for area nonprofits are accepted through September 4.

