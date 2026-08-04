100+ Women Who Care Central Oregon Donate Nearly $30,000 to Seed to Table

(Photo courtesy of 100+ Women Who Care of Central Oregon)

As of today, members of 100+ Women Who Care of Central Oregon have collectively donated $19,800 to Seed to Table, Oregon investing in healthier families, stronger communities, and a brighter future for Central Oregon through growing and distributing fresh, local vegetables. In addition, Seed to Table will receive a $10,000 anonymous donation through the Oregon Community Foundation, bringing the total to $29,800.

“This gift is so much more than funding; it is a powerful statement that our community believes every child, family, and senior deserves access to fresh, locally grown food,” said Audrey Tehan, executive director. “We’re incredibly grateful to 100+ Women Who Care Central Oregon for believing in this mission and demonstrating what’s possible when a community comes together around a shared purpose. Together, we’re growing healthier people, healthier communities, and a more resilient Central Oregon.”

According to Seed to Table, a recent Community Health Assessment by St. Charles Health System identified access to affordable, healthy food as a leading barrier to health and wellness.

Christi Haynes, volunteer leader of 100+ Women Who Care, said of the generous donations from members, “thank you for helping us grow community, nourish neighbors, and make a lasting difference together.”

With nearly 200 members, 100+ Women Who Care Central Oregon meet quarterly to support local nonprofits that change lives in Deschutes, Crook and Jefferson counties. 100+ WWCCO surpassed the $900,000 mark; raising $990,725 since 2014 for 54 different nonprofits in Central Oregon.

At each meeting, members nominate organizations, then listen to three short presentations, and vote for the recipient to receive funds. Each member donates $100 directly to the chosen nonprofit, and together those individual gifts add up to major community impact. Women also have a time to network with one another, plus learn more about how to support their community through collaboration and volunteerism.

The next meeting will be Monday, September 14, at the Council on Aging, 1036 NE Fifth Street in Bend, with networking starting at 5:15pm. Space is limited.

100wwcco.com