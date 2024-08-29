Filling the fundamental human desire for connection and community is what we all strive for. When friends join a giving circle, it strengthens social bonds and fosters a sense of camaraderie. This is what inspired 100+ Women Who Care Central Oregon (WWCCO) in 2014. Today, the all-volunteer organization with more than 130+ members continues to thrive and is celebrating ten years of giving.

Collectively the group has raised nearly $760,000 for close to 50 Central Oregon nonprofits since its first meeting on September 15, 2014. [see side bar below for a list of recipients and additional information.]

“Our impact is truly profound. A selected nonprofit can receive $13,000 to $20,000, which is significant for small nonprofits who may not have the resources to raise funds,” said Christi Haynes of Brooks Resources Corporation and current leader of the organization. “Beyond providing substantial financial support, the emotional support is invaluable, fostering a sense of community.”

At the quarterly meetings, three nonprofit organizations are randomly drawn from nominations generated by members. Each representative has five minutes to tell the story to the group of why her nonprofit should receive the collective funds. The presenter also has five minutes to answer questions. After all three organizations had a chance to give their presentation, those in attendance decide on the recipient. The organization with the most votes is announced. Each member then writes a $100 check that night or donates on the nonprofit’s website. Funds raised go even further through the Richard M. Schulze Family Foundation who matches a $10,000 collection with a grant of $5,000.

“For our members, knowing that their contributions are making a real difference is empowering. It reinforces the idea that collective action can lead to significant positive change,” said Alice Sole, steering committee member since 100+WWCCO’s inception.

The first 100WWC chapter was started in November of 2006 by Realtor® Karen Dunigan, from Jackson, Michigan. 100+WWCCO was the first chapter in Oregon and is part of the nationwide 100 Women Alliance.

In 2023 4,000 giving circles, in the US had collectively donated $3.1 billion (yes, that’s with a ‘b’!) since 2017. Nationally, there are more than 370,000 giving circle members.

“Over the past ten years I have learned about so many of Central Oregon’s unique nonprofits and forces for good,” said Gwenn Wysling, long time member and executive director for Bethlehem Inn, the first recipient of 100+ funds. “100+WWCCO bring together an ever-growing collection of compassionate and engaged women who are individually powerful and together have made a huge difference in our communities.”

When other nonprofit organizations had to reduce their services due to the pandemic, 100+WWCCO united even more. The members ‘voted’ with their wallet, donating to the organization of their choice, with many members contributing funds to all three organizations.

“Our contributions have touched countless lives and helped build a stronger, more resilient Central Oregon,” mentioned Lisa Shropshire, co-founder of the group. “As we approach our 10th anniversary, I look forward to continuing this legacy of generosity and impact, inspiring more women to join us in this rewarding endeavor.”

100+WWCCO encourages all women interested to attend the next meeting on Monday, September 9 at the Deschutes Children’s Foundation on the Rosie Bareis Campus.

Nominations by members for area nonprofits are accepted through September 5.

For specific information regarding membership, or nonprofit eligibility criteria visit 100wwcco.com. Head to our Facebook page to learn more or see past check presentation photos.

SIDE BAR – Statistics

100+ Women Who Care Central Oregon

The first meeting was Monday, September 15, 2014 at the Oxford

Amount raised since then: $761,365

Past Recipients

Bethlehem Inn

Oregon Adaptive Sports

Central Oregon Veteran’s Ranch

Cascade Youth and Family Center

Backpacks for Bend

Beulah’s Place

In our Backyard

Action through Advocacy

Abilitree

Community Shower Truck

Assistance League of Bend

Treehouse Therapies

Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA)

Volunteers in Medicine

High Desert Special Olympics

Cascade Theatrical Company

Grandma’s House

Family Access Network (FAN)

Heart of OR Corps

Boys and Girls Club

Council on Aging

Pet Evacuation Team (PET)

Healing Reins

Every Child

Central Oregon Veteran’s Outreach

Healthy Beginnings

Heart Warmers

The Shield

Companion Animal Medica Project (CAMP)

The Giving Plate

Family Kitchen

Kindred Connections

Furnish Hope

Seed to Table

Think Wild

Co-Founders: Lisa Conners and Lisa Shropshire

Guiding Committee (current and past)

Christi Haynes

Alice Sole

Cindy Merrill

Ana Robbins

Linda Orcelletto

Kristin Betschart

Partners/Sponsors

Richard Schulze Family Foundation who will match a $10,000 collection with a $5,000 grant

Harcourts The Garner Group

Brooks Resources

Deschutes Children’s Foundation

Tallus Capital Management

Totally Polished Nail Salon

Date And Location Of Next Meeting

September 9, 6pm at Deschutes Children’s Foundation 1010 NW 14th Street

Past locations, Boys and Girls Club, Cascade Theater Company, Charles

