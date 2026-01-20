100+ Women Who Care of Central Oregon Donate $16,800 to Friends of the Children

(Photo courtesy of 100+ Women Who Care of Central Oregon)

Members of 100+ Women Who Care of Central Oregon have collectively donated $16,800 to Friends of the Children.

Friends of the Children Central Oregon provides long-term, one-on-one professional mentoring for children facing the greatest obstacles. Beginning in kindergarten, each child is paired with a full-time, paid professional mentor, called a Friend, who is a constant presence in the child’s life. Through consistent relationships, advocacy, and enrichment experiences, Friends help children build confidence, develop life skills, and achieve their goals in school and beyond, creating generational change for families and communities across Central Oregon.

This donation will directly support the professional mentoring program. “Members of 100+ Women Who Care are proud to make this donation and impact lives through the power of giving,” said Christi Haynes, leader of 100+ Women Who Care Central Oregon. “Thank you to the women who help make a difference.”

100+ Women Who Care Central Oregon meets quarterly to support local nonprofits in Deschutes, Crook and Jefferson counties. At each meeting, members nominate organizations, then listen to three short presentations, and vote for the recipient. Each member donates $100 directly to the chosen nonprofit, and together those individual gifts add up to major community impact. Since its founding in 2014, the group has raised more than $860,865 for Central Oregonians.

The next meeting will be held on Monday, March 2, at the Council on Aging, 1036 NW Fifth St., Bend. For information about membership, or nonprofit eligibility criteria, visit 100wwcco.com. Follow us on Facebook for updates and photos.

100wwcco.com