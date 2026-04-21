100+ Women Who Care of Central Oregon Donates Nearly $20,000 to M Perfectly

(Photo courtesy of 100+ Women Who Care Central Oregon)

Members of 100+ Women Who Care of Central Oregon (100+ WWCCO) have collectively donated $19,500 as of April 15 to M Perfectly, a Central Oregon nonprofit dedicated to ensuring the long-term success of women in recovery.

M Perfectly’s, mission is simple yet powerful: to equip women in recovery with the education, opportunities, and resources they need for long-term success. M Perfectly believes that when women are empowered to overcome their past and build a new future, they create a ripple effect of positive change that strengthens families, communities, and society as a whole. For more information, contact hello@mperfectly.org or phone: 843-870-3844.

“This extremely generous investment from ladies from 100+ Women Who Care, will directly support the organization’s Wheels of Hope program, which hopes to provide three to four reliable vehicles each year to women working toward stability and independence,” said Ashley Smith, executive director for M Perfectly. “Through valued partnerships with COCC and Bar Towing, the vehicles become more than transportation; they will represent opportunity, dignity, and a pathway forward for women rebuilding their lives.”

With more than 180 members, 100+ Women Who Care Central Oregon meet quarterly to support local nonprofits that change lives in Deschutes, Crook and Jefferson counties. At each meeting, members nominate organizations, then listen to three short presentations, and vote for the recipient to receive funds. Each member donates $100 directly to the chosen nonprofit, and together those individual gifts add up to major community impact. Women also have a time to network with one another, plus learn more about how to support their community through collaboration and volunteerism.

“Being involved with 100+ Women Who Care fills my heart. Each quarter, we make a collective donation that truly impact lives through the power of giving,” said Christi Haynes, leader of 100+ Women Who Care Central Oregon. “We make a difference.”

Since its founding in 2014, 100+ WWCCO has raised more than $880,050 for more than 50 nonprofits in Central Oregon. The next meeting will be Monday, June 1, at the Council on Aging, 1036 NE Fifth Street, Bend with networking starting at 5:15pm. Space is limited. RSVPs are appreciated.

100wwcco.com • Facebook: @100wwcco