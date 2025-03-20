$10,000 Reward Offered for Information Regarding the Illegal Killing of a Gray Wolf near Sisters

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife is seeking information regarding the illegal killing of a federally listed endangered gray wolf. The Service is offering a $10,000 reward for any information that leads to an arrest, criminal conviction or civil penalty assessment.

On March 10, Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, Oregon State Police Fish and Wildlife Division and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service staff responded to the report of the death of an adult male gray wolf. The wolf, an adult breeding male of the Metolius pack, was found dead near Sisters. Gray wolves are listed as endangered under the Endangered Species Act in the western two-thirds of Oregon.

An investigation is being led by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service in cooperation with the Oregon State Police Fish and Wildlife Division and the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife. Anyone with information about this case should call the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service at 503-682-6131, or the Oregon State Police Dispatch at 800-452-7888, *OSP (*677) or email TIP@osp.oregon.gov. Callers may remain anonymous.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service works with others to conserve, protect and enhance fish, wildlife, plants and their habitats for the continuing benefit of the American people. For more information, visit https://www.fws.gov/about/region/pacific and connect with us on social media: Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, LinkedIn, Flickr, and YouTube.

fws.gov