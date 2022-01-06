100K Donated, Huge New Facility in Tumalo for Heritage Brand

(Artist’s Rendering | Courtesy of Heritage Brand)

Thanks to the generosity of our customers, Heritage Brand was able to donate over $100k in 2021 to charity. $50 from the sale of each handbag is set aside and donated each year, and this year we totalled $100,950 in donations to people in need.

Huge New Home for Heritage Brand in Tumalo

Tumalo has welcomed the brand new home of Heritage Brand with the new construction of our 10,000-square-foot facility. This new space will help to propel Heritage Brand’s expansion goals and triple our current location. The new building will consist of over 1,500 square feet of retail, corporate offices and manufacturing facilities. The new home of Heritage Brand is bordering Cook Avenue, 7th Street and Wharton Avenue in Tumalo, just three miles from Bend. The completion date for construction is set for early Summer 2022.

Heritage Brand is a luxury handbag manufacturer, designing and manufacturing one-of-a-kind items from concept to completion in their Tumalo location. Handbags sell worldwide for $1,200 to $7,500.

Links:

Donation page heritagebrand.com/pages/donations

New building heritagebrand.com/pages/building