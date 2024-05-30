Join us for an exclusive opportunity to delve into the world of traded sector companies at the 11th annual Made In Redmond Tour.

Discover the distinct characteristics that set traded sector companies apart from commercial and retail businesses.

Learn why fostering a diverse range of industries is crucial for the growth and prosperity of Redmond and the surrounding region.

Uncover the pivotal role that REDI plays in business recruitment and retention.

Gain insider access to Redmond’s manufacturing sector and learn about the products being created in our community.

Seats are limited! Reserve your tickets now.

11th Annual Made in Redmond Tour

Friday, June 21 | 8am-12:30pm

High Desert Music Hall

818 SW Forest Ave.

Redmond, OR 97756

Buy Tickets

rediinfo.com