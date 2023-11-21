15th Annual Locavore Holiday Gift Faire Takes Place December 9

On Saturday, December 9, the 15th Annual Holiday Gift Faire will again take place at the Universalist Unitarian Church located at 61980 Skyline Ranch Rd. in Bend from 10am to 4pm.

Each holiday season Locavore hosts gift faire consisting of only locally made food products, crafts, and artisan gifts. As one of the most popular gift fairs in Central Oregon, shoppers are guaranteed to find unique and sustainable gifts for those on their shopping list.

The Locavore Holiday Gift Faire is one of the best ways to find perfectly unique gifts for your special people made right here in Central Oregon. Will you buy them art, local honey or vinegar, hats, a new painting or a beautiful piece of jewelry? You don’t have to decide now — browsing the merry tables of these artists, farmers, and crafters is half the joy of this top notch gift faire.

The other half is knowing your dollars are supporting a vibrant local arts scene. Spending your money on local products is a rewarding way to diversify our economy. These events are truly for our community, by our community and are made possible by the support of dozens of local businesses and volunteers!

Barrio Food Truck will be on site to fuel holiday shopping.

About Locavore:

Central Oregon Locavore nonprofit was founded in 2009 and has since grown to include eight educational programs and a seven-day a week indoor farmers market. The nonprofit’s mission is to support local food and local farmers.

centraloregonlocavore.org/locavore-events/holiday-gift-faire