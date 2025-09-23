16 Educators Honored for Their Outstanding Leadership & Impact

Yesterday, the Oregon Department of Education, in partnership with the Oregon Lottery, announced Oregon’s 2025-26 Regional Teachers of the Year. Over the past two weeks, communities statewide have celebrated the 16 regional honorees through surprise announcements and local gatherings.
Classroom teachers in Oregon are essential to nurturing environments where students experience belonging, wellness, and academic excellence. The Oregon Teacher of the Year program recognizes and honors educators whose exceptional dedication, expertise, and leadership place these values at the heart of their work.
“We are thrilled to recognize this year’s Regional Teachers of the Year – outstanding educators whose tireless dedication, creativity, and compassion enrich the lives of students and communities across Oregon,” said Oregon Department of Education Director Dr. Charlene Williams. “Each recipient embodies the values of innovation, leadership, and inclusivity, and we are proud to honor, and learn from, their inspiring work. These extraordinary teachers remind us that great education transforms lives and strengthens communities.”
Regional Teachers of the Year are selected through a nomination, application, and selection process led by the 19 regional Education Service Districts across Oregon. Applicants submit testimonials, essays, and letters of support, and are evaluated by regional panels on leadership, instructional expertise, commitment to equity, community involvement, understanding of educational issues, vision, and professional development.
Thanks to a partnership with Oregon Lottery, each Regional Teacher of the Year will receive a $1,000 award and is considered a semi-finalist for the honor of 2025-26 Oregon Teacher of the Year, which will be announced later this fall.
“This group of standout Oregon teachers bring their passion for education and leadership abilities to work every day,” said Oregon Lottery Director Mike Wells. “Oregon Lottery is proud to celebrate the meaningful impact these educators have on our students and communities.”
Congratulations to Oregon’s 2025-26 Regional Teachers of the Year! Photos and news releases from each region are available in the links below.
- Kimberly Agricola, Sunset Middle School, Coos Bay School District
- Sarah Anderson, Dufur School, Dufur School District
- Kacey Baxter, Newport Middle School, Lincoln County School District
- Jennifer Bracken, Sutherlin East Primary, Sutherlin School District
- Maria Crowley, Jefferson County Middle School, Jefferson County School District
- Jason Galbraith, Sunset High School, Beaverton School District
- Sally Golden, Community Transition Program, Springfield School District
- Makenna Heffington, Fremont Elementary, Lake County School District
- Amy Huffman, Little Explorers Preschool, Sherman County School District
- Maximillian Jones, North Valley High School, Three Rivers School District
- Jo Lane, Roosevelt High School, Portland Public Schools
- Mona Mensing, Redmond High School, Redmond School District
- Margot Peek, Willamette Primary School, West Linn-Wilsonville School District
- Sena Raschio, Humbolt Elementary, John Day School District
- Korrie Shull, John F. Kennedy High School, Mt. Angel School District
- Marianne Smith, McLoughlin High School, Milton-Freewater School District
Do you know an extraordinary, licensed, Pre-K through Grade 12 public school teacher? You can nominate them for the 2026-27 Oregon Teacher of the Year award by visiting oregonteacheroftheyear.org.