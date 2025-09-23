16 Educators Honored for Their Outstanding Leadership & Impact

Yesterday, the Oregon Department of Education, in partnership with the Oregon Lottery, announced Oregon’s 2025-26 Regional Teachers of the Year. Over the past two weeks, communities statewide have celebrated the 16 regional honorees through surprise announcements and local gatherings.

Classroom teachers in Oregon are essential to nurturing environments where students experience belonging, wellness, and academic excellence. The Oregon Teacher of the Year program recognizes and honors educators whose exceptional dedication, expertise, and leadership place these values at the heart of their work.

“We are thrilled to recognize this year’s Regional Teachers of the Year – outstanding educators whose tireless dedication, creativity, and compassion enrich the lives of students and communities across Oregon,” said Oregon Department of Education Director Dr. Charlene Williams. “Each recipient embodies the values of innovation, leadership, and inclusivity, and we are proud to honor, and learn from, their inspiring work. These extraordinary teachers remind us that great education transforms lives and strengthens communities.”

Regional Teachers of the Year are selected through a nomination, application, and selection process led by the 19 regional Education Service Districts across Oregon. Applicants submit testimonials, essays, and letters of support, and are evaluated by regional panels on leadership, instructional expertise, commitment to equity, community involvement, understanding of educational issues, vision, and professional development.

Thanks to a partnership with Oregon Lottery, each Regional Teacher of the Year will receive a $1,000 award and is considered a semi-finalist for the honor of 2025-26 Oregon Teacher of the Year, which will be announced later this fall.

“This group of standout Oregon teachers bring their passion for education and leadership abilities to work every day,” said Oregon Lottery Director Mike Wells. “Oregon Lottery is proud to celebrate the meaningful impact these educators have on our students and communities.”

Congratulations to Oregon’s 2025-26 Regional Teachers of the Year! Photos and news releases from each region are available in the links below.

Do you know an extraordinary, licensed, Pre-K through Grade 12 public school teacher? You can nominate them for the 2026-27 Oregon Teacher of the Year award by visiting oregonteacheroftheyear.org.

