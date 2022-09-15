165 Arts Organizations Receive $1,271,840 in FY2023 Operating Support Awards

(The Taiko Project performs at The Tower Theatre | Photo Courtesy of Oregon Arts Commission)

Unrestricted awards totaling $1,271,840 will be distributed to 165 Oregon arts organizations through the Oregon Arts Commission ’s fiscal year 2023 Operating Support Program. There are 13 organizations new to the program this year due to a growing number of eligible organizations.

Ranging from $3,000 to $ 25,000, the grant awards are available to nonprofit organizations with arts at the core of their mission and budgets over $150,000.*

“We regularly hear that operating support is the most important type of award,” said Arts Commission Chair Jenny Green. “Especially now, as arts organizations struggle to recover from losses caused by the pandemic, these awards help relieve a bit of the financial pressure.”

In 2019 organizations receiving Operating Support from the Arts Commission expended $213 million, employed 11,681 FTE and produced events and activities that were attended by close to 3.7 million people.

*Organizations with budgets under $150,000 are eligible to apply to the Small Operating Program. This program funds an additional 106 arts organizations.

Fiscal year 2023 Operating Support Grants, sorted alphabetically by geographic region (see end of list for region/county key), were awarded to:

Central

BendFilm, Bend: $7,328

Cascades Theatrical Company, Bend: $3,000

Scalehouse, Bend: $4,700

Sisters Folk Festival, Inc., Sisters: $9,916

Sunriver Music Festival, Sunriver: $4,344

The High Desert Museum, Bend: $22,156

Tower Theatre Foundation, Inc., Bend: $9,525

Greater Eastern — North

Arts Council of Pendleton, Pendleton: $9,697

Crow’s Shadow Institute of the Arts, Pendleton: $4,814

Oregon East Symphony, Inc., Pendleton: $4,344

Greater Eastern — South

Four Rivers Cultural Center, Ontario: $7,570

Juniper Arts Council, John Day: $4,700

Portland Metro

45th Parallel, Portland: $4,344

Alberta Abbey Foundation, Portland: $5,451

All Classical Public Media, Inc., Portland: $14,875

Artichoke Community Music, Portland: $5,262

Art In The Pearl, Portland: $4,344

Artists Repertory Theatre, Portland: $11,080

A-WOL Dance Collective, Inc., Clackamas: $4,344

Bag & Baggage Productions, Inc., Hillsboro: $6,678

BodyVox Inc., Portland: $11,990

Bosco-Milligan Foundation, Portland: $4,820

Broadway Rose Theatre Company, Tigard: $11,680

Caldera, Portland: $16,364

Camp45 Contemporary, Portland: $4,883

Cappella Romana Inc., Portland: $7,092

Chamber Music Northwest, Portland: $14,813

Children’s Healing Art Project, Portland: $4,835

Clackamas County Arts Alliance, Oregon City: $7,413

Clackamas Repertory Theatre, Oregon City: $4,344

CoHo Productions Ltd, Portland: $4,344

Corrib Theatre, Portland: $4,344

Curious Comedy Productions, Portland: $5,903

Echo Theater Company, Portland: $4,984

Ethos Inc., Portland: $8,317

Film Action Oregon dba Hollywood Theatre, Portland: $10,066

Friends of Chamber Music, Portland: $8,158

Hand2Mouth, Portland: $4,344

Imago the Theatre Mask Ensemble, Portland: $5,309

In a Landscape, Portland: $5,908

Independent Publishing Resource Center Inc., Portland: $6,500

Lakewood Theatre Company, Lake Oswego: $10,229

Literary Arts Inc., Portland: $17,555

Live Wire Radio, Portland: $7,719

Metroarts Inc, Portland: $4,877

MetroEast Community Media, Gresham: $10,615

Metropolitan Youth Symphony, Portland: $9,241

Miracle Theatre Group, Portland: $18,493

Music Workshop, Portland: $4,344

My Voice Music, Portland: $6,073

Northwest Children’s Theater & School Inc., Portland: $13,674

Northwest Professional Dance Project, Portland: $9,972

Old Church Society, Inc., Portland: $7,031

Open Signal, Portland: $19,956

Oregon Ballet Theatre, Portland: $12,288

Oregon BRAVO Youth Orchestras, Portland: $12,675

Oregon Center for Contemporary Art, Portland: $9,763

Oregon Center for the Photographic Arts, Portland: $5,424

Oregon Children’s Theatre Company, Portland: $13,280

Oregon Repertory Singers, Gladstone: $4,789

Oregon Society of Artists, Portland: $3,000

Oregon Symphony, Portland: $25,000

Outside the Frame, Portland: $5,843

Pacific Youth Choir, Portland: $6,661

PHAME Academy, Portland: $8,263

PlayWrite, Portland: $5,055

Polaris Dance Company, Portland: $6,946

Portland Actors Conservatory, Portland: $4,344

Portland Art Museum, Portland: $25,000

Portland Baroque Orchestra, Portland: $10,319

Portland Center Stage, Portland: $23,773

Portland Columbia Symphony, Portland: $4,344

Portland Experimental Theatre Ensemble, Portland: $4,344

Portland Gay Men’s Chorus Inc., Portland: $6,642

Portland Institute for Contemporary Art, Portland: $12,772

Portland Jazz Festival, Inc. dba PDX Jazz, Portland: $8,045

Portland Opera Association, Portland: $23,831

Portland Piano International, Portland: $5,713

Portland Playhouse, Portland: $10,296

PSU Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art, Portland: $5,933

Portland Street Art Alliance, Portland: $5,549

Portland Symphonic Choir, Portland: $4,344

Portland Youth Philharmonic, Portland: $9,525

Profile Theatre Project, Portland: $6,630

Regional Arts & Culture Council, Portland: $25,000

Rock ‘n’ Roll Camp for Girls, Portland: $4,344

SCRAP Creative Reuse, Portland: $7,899

Shaking the Tree Theatre, Portland: $4,344

Stumptown Stages, Lake Oswego: $4,344

The Portland Ballet, Portland: $7,686

The Red Door Project, Portland: $8,105

Third Angle New Music Ensemble, Portland: $4,626

Third Rail Repertory Theatre, Portland: $7,636

triangle productions, Portland: $5,479

Tualatin Valley Creates, Beaverton: $4,877

Vibe of Portland, Portland: $4,344

Western Alliance of Arts Administrators, Portland: $6,183

White Bird, Portland: $9,865

Write Around Portland, Portland: $8,710

Young Audiences of Oregon, Portland: $11,469

Young Musicians & Artists, Portland: $4,344

Youth Music Project, West Linn: $10,224

Mid-Valley

Chehalem Center Association, Newberg: $8,042

Children’s Educational Theatre, Salem: $4,344

Enlightened Theatrics, Salem: $3,740

Historic Elsinore Theatre Inc., Salem: $6,138

Oregon Symphony Association in Salem, Salem: $5,145

Pentacle Theatre Inc., Salem: $4,511

Salem Art Association, Salem: $10,442

Salem Multicultural Institute, Salem: $6,270

Willamette Art Center, Salem: $4,344

Willamette University/Hallie Ford Museum of Art, Salem: $8,626

North Central

Columbia Arts, Hood River: $6,165

North Coast

Liberty Restoration Inc., Astoria: $5,936

Northeast

Crossroads Creative and Performing Arts Center Inc., Baker City: $4,344

Eastern Oregon Regional Arts Council, Inc., La Grande: $4,344

Fishtrap Inc., Enterprise: $6,164

Friends of the Opera House, Elgin: $3,991

Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, Joseph: $4,344

South Central

PLAYA, Summer Lake: $5,378

Ross Ragland Theater, Klamath Falls: $11,356

South Coast

Artula Institute for Art and Environmental Education/Washed Ashore, Bandon: $5,917

Coos Art Museum, Coos Bay: $4,964

Umpqua Valley Arts Association, Roseburg: $5,674

South Valley/ Mid Coast

Ballet Fantastique, Eugene: $4,806

Chamber Music Amici, Eugene: $4,344

Community Center for the Performing Arts, Eugene: $6,346

Corvallis Arts Center Inc., Corvallis: $5,985

Corvallis Youth Symphony Association, Corvallis: $4,344

Cottage Theatre, Cottage Grove: $8,328

Delgani String Quartet, Eugene: $4,437

Eugene Ballet Company, Eugene: $10,997

Eugene Concert Choir Inc., Eugene: $5,621

Eugene Opera, Eugene: $5,199

Eugene-Springfield Youth Orchestras, Eugene: $4,706

Eugene Symphony Association, Inc., Eugene: $18,086

Joint Forces Dance Company/DanceAbility, Eugene: $4,695

Lane Arts Council, Eugene: $16,614

Lincoln City Cultural Center, Lincoln City: $5,066

Maude I. Kerns Art Center, Eugene: $4,344

Newport Symphony Orchestra, Newport: $4,344

Oregon Bach Festival, Eugene: $14,260

Oregon Coast Council for the Arts, Newport: $10,539

Oregon Contemporary Theatre, Eugene: $6,016

Oregon Folklife Network, Eugene: $4,344

Oregon Mozart Players, Eugene: $4,344

Pacific International Choral Festival, Eugene: $4,344

Shedd Institute for the Arts, The John G., Eugene: $12,125

Sitka Center for Art and Ecology, Otis: $5,793

The Very Little Theatre, Eugene: $4,344

UofO Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art, Eugene: $15,081

Whiteside Theatre Foundation, Corvallis: $3,528

Southern

Collaborative Theatre Project Inc., Medford: $4,344

Grants Pass Museum of Art, Grants Pass: $4,344

Oregon Shakespeare Festival Association, Ashland: $25,000

Rogue Valley Art Association, Medford: $5,595

Rogue Valley Chorale Association, Medford: $4,344

Rogue World Music, Ashland: $4,344

Southern Oregon Film Society, Ashland: $6,687

Southern Oregon Repertory Singers, Ashland: $4,344

Southern Oregon University/ Chamber Music Concerts, Ashland: $4,344

Southern Oregon University/Schneider Museum of Art, Ashland: $4,344

Youth Symphony of Southern Oregon, Medford: $4,344

Region and County Key:

Central (Jefferson, Deschutes and Crook Counties)

Greater Eastern North (Gilliam, Morrow, Umatilla, Wheeler and Grant Counties)

Greater Eastern South (Harney and Malheur Counties)

Portland Metro (Multnomah, Washington and Clackamas Counties)

Mid-Valley (Yamhill, Polk and Marion Counties)

North Central (Hood River, Wasco and Sherman Counties)

North Coast (Clatsop, Columbia and Tillamook Counties)

Northeast (Wallowa, Union and Baker Counties)

South Central (Klamath and Lake Counties)

South Coast (Douglas, Coos and Curry Counties)

South Valley/Mid-Coast (Lincoln, Benton, Linn and Lane Counties)

Southern (Josephine and Jackson Counties)