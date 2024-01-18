18th Annual Soroptimist Community Baby Shower Baskets are Rolling Out

From February 1 to March 31, Soroptimist International of Bend asks for your donations for their 18th Annual Community Baby Shower. Because “baby, it’s really cold outside,” the emphasis this year is on warm outer clothing : coats, hats, mittens, gloves, boots (sizes 0-8). Diapers and diaper wipes are also in great need, along with other hygiene products. New or gently used clothing is always appreciated.

All donations are distributed throughout the Tri-County area by the Oregon Department of Human Services. Recipients include families in need and foster families who may unexpectedly find themselves caring for an infant or toddler. Being able to access these items helps lift financial burdens and relieves stress for many of our local families.

Collection baskets are placed citywide, making it easy to participate. Drop off unwrapped items at the convenient locations listed below. With the cooperation of local businesses, retirement homes and a generous community, Soroptimist makes it a priority to ensure our little ones will be warm and their families know that our community cares for their wellbeing. (Please note: used car seats cannot be accepted.)

The Quilt Basket — 20225 Badger Road, Bend

— 20225 Badger Road, Bend Jake’s Dine r — 2210 U.S. Hwy. 20, Bend

r — 2210 U.S. Hwy. 20, Bend Phagan’s Beauty College — 1310 NE Cushing, Bend

— 1310 NE Cushing, Bend Hopscotch Kids — 1303 NW Galveston, Bend

— 1303 NW Galveston, Bend Lovejoy’s Marke t — 19530 Amber Meadow Dr., Bend

t — 19530 Amber Meadow Dr., Bend Osteo-Strong — 1543 NE Third, Bend

sibend.org